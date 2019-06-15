Here’s What Keanu Reeves Could Look Like as The Winter Soldier

Keanu Reeves is in the midst of a Keanuissance and fans can’t stop begging to see the John Wick star in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. One report has suggested Reeves will be joining the cast of The Eternals, though it remains to be confirmed by a Hollywood trade while others have suggested the actor would be best in a role like the Silver Surfer or Marc Spector.

Now, one popular fan artist has crafted a piece of art that shows Reeves as The Winter Soldier and, well…it’s something almost too good to be true. That’s right, the master himself @BossLogic used Reeves’ look from Cyberpunk 2077 as the basis for the art and it’s just as glorious as it sounds.

Reeves had also reportedly been in the running to play Yon-Rogg in Captain Marvel, though he had to pass when filming for the Marvel flick conflicted with his time on filming John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum. Though the star himself has been pretty quiet about any Marvel roles, he did mention on the press tour for Parabellum that he’d like playing Wolverine most.

“I don’t know, when I was a kid, I always wanted to play Wolverine, so, Wolverine,” the actor said during a stop with BuzzFeed.

If the actor were to join The Eternals, many have fancast him as the villain Druig. Though it’s yet to be confirmed by Marvel Studios, studio boss Kevin Feige has previously revealed excitement for the property because of its unfamiliarity with the masses, not unlike the Guardians of the Galaxy before 2014.

“You’re reaction about not being familiar with the Eternals is perfect, because most people weren’t familiar with Guardians [of the Galaxy] and believe it or not there were people that were not familiar with Avengers or with Iron Man,” Feige says. “So for us, its finding great stories whether people have heard of them or not and bring them to the big screen in as amazing of ways as we can.”

