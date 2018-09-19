Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige to Be Honored by BAFTA

As the president of Marvel Studios, Kevin Feige has overseen the rise of the Avengers as the premiere superhero franchise. Now he’s being recognized for his successful contributions to the film industry by the British Academy of Film and Television Arts.

Feige will be honored by BAFTA Los Angeles with the Albert R. Broccoli Britannia Award for Worldwide Contribution to Entertainment, according to a new report from Variety.

“Kevin has propelled the Marvel brand to new heights, harnessing the very best international talent, with an unprecedented track record of back-to-back success,” said Kieran Breen, chairman of BAFTA Los Angeles.

As the report notes, Feige has produced each film and overseen the growth of the Marvel Cinematic Universe into the juggernaut that it is today. With 20 films released and three more coming in 2019, that dominance is likely to continue well into the future.

Avengers: Infinity War amassed over $2 billion at the worldwide box office, with the highly anticipated sequel poised to do similar numbers when it releases in May 2019. Feige has set the standard for superhero movies and franchise universes, and other studios have yet to be able to replicate Marvel’s success. Two decades later, Feige is still innovating.

With the launch of Disney’s own streaming service coming in 2019, they’ll be tapping the crown jewel in their film portfolio to create new content to bring in users. According to a recent report, Marvel Studios and Feige will be creating new limited series for the new platform.

The report states characters like Loki and Scarlet Witch are likely to receive their own 6-to-8 episode series on the new streaming service, with Tom Hiddleston and Elizabeth Olson likely to reprise their roles from the films rather. The shows will be handled by Marvel Studios proper, remaining separate from Marvel Television which oversees the Netflix series and other shows like Runaways, Cloak & Dagger, and Agents of SHIELD.

Marvel made waves at the beginning of the week with the first teaser trailer for their next film on the schedule, the highly anticipated Captain Marvel. Brie Larson debuted the clip on Good Morning America on Tuesday, giving fans the first look at her take on the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s newest heavy hitter.

Marvel Studios has a huge year on the horizon with the launch of Captain Marvel in March, the sequel to Avengers: Infinity War premiering in May, and the return of Spider-Man in Spider-Man: Far From Home in July. Hopefully we learn more about their plans for the original series for Disney coming soon.