Marvel Studios’ Kevin Feige to Be Honored With Producers Guild of America Achievement Award

Dating back to the infancy of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Kevin Feige has served as an integral component of dictating the direction the superhero franchise has taken and has put the pieces together to deliver audiences one spectacle after another. To honor his achievements, the Producer’s Guild of America will bestow Feige with the 2019 David O. Selznick Achievement Award at its ceremony on January 19, 2019.

“Kevin Feige set for himself one of the most ambitious tasks ever attempted in cinematic storytelling, and then over-delivered on it,” Gail Berman and Lucy Fisher, PGA presidents, shared in a statement. “What Kevin has accomplished with Marvel Studios is one of the great success stories of this generation. And now, with Black Panther and the upcoming Captain Marvel, Kevin has broadened our entire industry’s expectations for what tentpole movies look like — in front of the camera, behind the camera and in the audience. We’re honored that he’s accepted the PGA’s David O. Selznick Award.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

Not only have individual films in the MCU earned their own respective acclaim from fans and critics while accumulating millions upon millions at the box office, the ways in which the various films feed into one another to create more rewarding experiences has been unmatched in other franchises. Having been involved in Marvel Studios since 2007, Feige has helped the franchise earn more than $17 billion worldwide with its 20 films.

Steven Spielberg, Jerry Bruckheimer, Kathleen Kennedy, and Clint Eastwood are just some of the producers who have earned the coveted award.

“To join so many of my heroes and mentors in receiving the David O. Selznick Award is one of the most meaningful experiences of my career, and I’m truly thankful to my colleagues in the Producers Guild of America for this recognition,” Feige expressed of the honor. “I want to also thank my Marvel Studios family, who have been with me every step of the way and without whom I would never have had this amazing journey.”

Between Black Panther, Avengers: Infinity War, and Ant-Man and the Wasp, this year alone Marvel Studios has earned close to $4 billion at the global box office. Not only have the films in the series earned financial success, but they have earned critical praise, with an average Rotten Tomatoes score of 84 percent positive reviews.

The next film in the series, Captain Marvel, lands in theaters on March 8, 2019.

Are you glad to see Feige earn acclaim for his work? Let us know in the comments below!

[H/T Deadline]