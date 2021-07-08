✖

There's a whole lot of upcoming content to look forward to from Marvel Studios ranging from the Disney+ series to the long-awaited theatrical releases, but the film and television projects aren't the only things up the company's sleeve. Not only did Marvel just open the Avengers Campus in California Adventure, but there's some excitement coming to Disney's newest cruise line, Disney Wish. In a recent video, Marvel Studios president, Kevin Feige, shared a first look at the ship's Avengers: Quantum Encounter.

"Just announced! 'Avengers: Quantum Encounter' will debut aboard @DisneyCruise Line’s newest ship, the #DisneyWish. Take a special look at how this ambitious dining adventure will come to life in summer of 2022: https://bit.ly/3wAC1Lj," @Marvel tweeted. You can check out the Worlds of Marvel video in the tweet below:

Just announced! 'Avengers: Quantum Encounter' will debut aboard @DisneyCruise Line’s newest ship, the #DisneyWish. Take a special look at how this ambitious dining adventure will come to life in summer of 2022: https://t.co/K13Hu1zbE9 pic.twitter.com/ImvYXe5XIJ — Marvel Entertainment (@Marvel) July 8, 2021

Worlds of Marvel is the "first-ever Marvel cinematic dining adventure, where you'll play an interactive role in an action-packed Avengers mission that unfolds around you," Disney revealed earlier this year, announcing the experience is "complete with a worldly menu inspired by the Marvel Cinematic Universe." Dishes are inspired by New York City as well as iconic MCU locations such as Wakanda, home of the Black Panther, and Sokovia, the homeland of the Scarlet Witch.

Other Marvel offerings will include Marvel Super Hero Academy, part of the reimagined Disney's Oceaneer Club, where kids ages 3 to 12 can participate in "a high-tech Avengers headquarters where young 'recruits' will train to be the next generation of Superheroes with the help of their own heroes," including Spider-Man, Black Panther, and Ant-Man and the Wasp. During their stay, guests can also watch classic and first-run Marvel films in the Disney Wish’s screening rooms.

Disney revealed Disney Wish will sail its maiden voyage — a five-night cruise to Nassau, Bahamas, and Disney’s private island, Castaway Cay — on June 9, 2022, with bookings opening to the general public on May 27, 2021.

As for Marvel movies and shows, the studios' 2021 line-up includes Loki, which is currently releasing new episodes on Disney+ on Wednesdays. Black Widow is now scheduled to hit in theatres and Disney+ Premier Access on July 9th, What If... premieres on Disney+ on August 11th, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings in theatres on September 3rd, Eternals in theatres on November 5th, Hawkeye and Ms. Marvel to Disney+ later in the year, and Marvel's Spider-Man: No Way Home in theatres on December 17th.