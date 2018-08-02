Marvel Studios’ Kevin Feige Reveals Why He Loves The End Credits Scenes

Marvel Studios has honed their formula over the past 10 years, and an exciting part of it is the post credits scene, something that Marvel Studios Chief Kevin Feige has a great fondness for.

Feige spoke to The Costco Connection about Avengers: Infinity War as well as the first 10 years of Marvel Studios, and during that chat, the topic of post credits sequences came up. It’s customary now for there to be at least one if not several post credit sequences and Feige loves what they allow Marvel to spotlight.

“You’ve heard people say that film is a collaborative art,” Feige said. “Boy, is it. And we want these new ideas. You’ll have a visual effects producer for a visual effects company go, ‘Hey, you know, you asked for this but there’s an idea to maybe tweak it a little bit.’ Ande then you get something that is a thousand times better. And it’s great and goes in the movie.”

“I love the notion that everybody playing in this Marvel Studios sandbox feels an ownership and feels excited to be a part of it – none more so than myself. That’s another reason I love the tags. It forces people to actually look and acknowledge the thousands of people responsible for the experience you just had,” Feige said.

The post credit sequuence helps to shine a light on the myriad of people who make these movies a reality, something that goes unnoticed far too often. A movie is much more than the resulting box office, and Feige breaks down exactly how they judge a film after it’s been completed.

“Of course it’s: Do people like it? Do people have an experience that they are still talking about a day later? A week later? A month later? And secrety, I’ve always hoped for years later. I’ve always thought you can’t really tell an impact of a film until years have gone by. Now, years have gone by for us. Ten years seince Iron Man. And the fact is that all of these characters are still…well, are more popular than they’ve ever been. And pople want to see them again and see how they’ve changed, like Thor did in Ragnarok, like Iron Man has over the movies, like Captain America has…thats exciting for us,” Feige said.

“To me, that is a true testament,” Feige said. “I think of the movies that I loved as a kid – like Back to the Future, like the Star Wars movies – that still feel as relevant today as they’ve ever been. That’s the true test. It’s been 30-plus, 40 years. We’ve got another 30 years to figure out what our impact has been. But 10 years on, it feels pretty good.”

