Marvel Studios Boss Kevin Feige Reveals Why Phase 4 Is a Different Era for the MCU

As Marvel Studios leaves the Infinity Saga in the rearview mirror, the Marvel Cinematic Universe is going to grow more diverse in both its programming choices and tone. Case in point, the Kevin Feige-led outfit is going from Moon Knight, a darker vigilante-based series featuring A-lister Osacr Isaac, to Ms. Marvel, a coming-of-age tale about Pakistani teen Kamala Khan (Iman Vellani). In one recent press stop, Feige said that's going to be the norm for the franchise as it moves forward.

During a recent press conference, the producer told members of the press that they can expect plenty of genres and tones moving forward.

"That's always the intention, is that the Marvel Studios logo doesn't promise a particular group of characters and a particular exact tone," Feige said (via The Direct.) "It promises a spirit and a style and a vibe and an emotion, I hope. And it's perfect timing to go from Moon Knight to Ms. Marvel, specifically because they're so unique and so different with Multiverse of Madness and Love and Thunder on either end of that. That is what makes Marvel in publishing and now in the MCU so unique, is being able to see all of those different tones and styles and characters. So I like very much that people say, 'Look, they're all different.' Because that's how we always feel about them and always want them to feel."

Marvel's new synopsis for the series can be found below.

"Marvel Studios' "Ms. Marvel" is a new, original series that introduces Kamala Khan, a Muslim American teenager growing up in Jersey City. An avid gamer and a voracious fan-fiction scribe, Kamala is a Super Hero mega fan with an oversized imagination—particularly when it comes to Captain Marvel. Yet Kamala feels like she doesn't fit in at school and sometimes even at home—that is, until she gets super powers like the heroes she's always looked up to. Life gets better with super powers, right?"

Ms. Marvel is set for release on June 8th.

