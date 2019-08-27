Mark Ruffalo Welcomes She-Hulk to MCU

Before no time at all, the Marvel Cinematic Universe will get a whole lot greener. As announced at D23 Expo this past weekend, Jennifer Walters would be introduced to the Marvel Cinematic Universe in She-Hulk, a limited series on Disney+. Now, Avengers: Endgame star Mark Ruffalo has taken to Twitter to welcome his character’s cousin to live-action.

Ruffalo — as you likely know by now — plays Bruce Banner/The Hulk in the MCU. For the uninitiated, Banner and Walters are cousins in the Marvel Comics mythos. A lawyer by day, Walters was given her powers after receiving an emergency blood transfusion for Banner immediately following an accident.

As with most other upcoming Marvel Studios projects, especially those on Disney+, little is known about the series and we’re still far away from any form of casting news. Between now and the first batch of Disney+ series announced, Marvel Studios’ slate is pretty full through 2021. Though She-Hulk was announced as Phase 4, it’s likely Kevin Feige and his team at Marvel has decided to extended Phase 4 beyond 2021, contrary to what was initially announced.

Created by Stan Lee and John Buscema in 1980, Walters/She-Hulk first appeared in Savage She-Hulk #1. It’s also unclear if Ruffalo will be reprising his role as the gamma-infused Banner in the show, though Feige himself has previously mentioned the shows would be very intertwined with the films to hit theaters.

“Disney+ is, yes,” Feige said on a podcast appearance last year. “Which is another exciting avenue and another exciting thing about being at this place at this time and goes back to the amount of characters we have and the amount of stories we could tell.”

She-Hulk has yet to receive a release time table.

