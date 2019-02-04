New ‘Captain Marvel’ International Poster Released

Marvel Studios on Monday debuted a new international poster for Captain Marvel, highlighting Carol Danvers (Brie Larson), Nick Fury (Samuel L. Jackson) and Mar-Vell (Jude Law).

Check out the new international poster for Marvel Studios’ #CaptainMarvel. pic.twitter.com/fnYYsZxLbI — Marvel Studios (@MarvelStudios) February 4, 2019

The fresh poster comes a day after the studio debuted its newest look at Captain Marvel with an action-packed TV spot during Super Bowl LIII.

Set in 1995, the first Anna Boden and Ryan Fleck-directed entry in the shared Marvel Cinematic Universe follows hotshot Air Force pilot Danvers as she emerges as one of the universe’s most powerful superheroes when Earth is caught in the middle of a galactic war between two alien races, the blue-skinned Kree and the shape-shifting Skrulls.

“I think the way the film opens is much different than an origin movie, and because she is a heroine that you haven’t seen before, we’re able to tell this story structurally in a way that will feel unexpected and hopefully will keep audiences off balance,” producer Nate Moore (Captain America: Civil War, Black Panther) previously teased of Captain Marvel, which acts in part as prequel for April’s Avengers: Endgame.

“Still balanced enough that they can enjoy the film, but even just making it a period film is sort of interesting in that it’s not just a function of the world as we know it in the MCU today.”

Larson, who underwent an intense nine-month training regimen to transform herself into a believable superheroine, first shied away from such a spotlight before opting into the Marvel Cinematic Universe, where her Captain Marvel is expected to play a front-and-center role moving forward.

“I never saw myself doing something like this, mostly because I like being anonymous,” she previously told EW.

“I like disappearing into characters, and I always felt like if I was out in the public eye too much, it potentially limits you in the future… Just seeing a character who says how she feels and says what’s on her mind and doesn’t let people stand in her way is incredibly empowering.”

Starring Brie Larson, Samuel L. Jackson, Ben Mendelsohn, Djimon Hounsou, Lee Pace, Gemma Chan, Lashana Lynch, Annette Bening, Clark Gregg and Jude Law, Captain Marvel releases March 8.