Marvel Studios Moves Up Untitled 2020 Movie

Let the day be known as the Great Disney Reshuffling, as the heavy-hitting movie studio adjusts their release calendar for the future.

With three untitled Marvel Studios projects on the docket, Disney just revealed that one set for release on August 7, 2020 has just been bumped up one week, now releasing on July 31, 2020, according to Exhibitor Relations.

At this point, Marvel Studios is playing everything close to the chest considering the implications of Avengers: Infinity War and it’s untitled sequel. There’s speculation that these films could include a reshuffling of the deck, so to speak, as some characters come to the forefront, others put on the shelf, and others are eliminated entirely.

Whether Marvel has specific films in mind or are just planting a flag is unknown, but we do know Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 should be releasing that year, according to director James Gunn.

There are many other projects that have been batted around the rumor mill, including the long-awaited Black Widow solo film and the sequel to Doctor Strange. And then there’s the record-breaking success of Black Panther, which could have caused major adjustments behind the scenes. The franchise could become Marvel Studios’ centerpiece moving forward, especially with Iron Man playing a supporting role and Robert Downey Jr. no longer getting solo films.

Disney also revealed the live-action Mulan has been bumped back from its original December 2019 release date to March 2020, and announced 17 (!!!) more unnamed films between 2019 and early 2023.

Marvel Studios films take six of those slots, with these untitled projects coming at these release dates:

May 7, 2021

July 30, 2021

November 5, 2021

February 18, 2022

May 6, 2022

July 29, 2022

Remember, Marvel shuffled Black Panther and Captain Marvel back from their original dates after the unprecedented deal with Sony Pictures to include Spider-Man in their universe, making room for Spider-Man: Homecoming

But with the unexpected phenomenon of Black Panther, Marvel Studios could be focusing on positioning the King of Wakanda as the centerpiece of the Marvel Cinematic Universe going forward. It should also be noted that the only Marvel Studios film to release in February is Black Panther, and they just reserved a similar date for 2022. Could we be getting a sequel in four years time?

Black Panther is now in theaters. It will be followed by Avengers: Infinity War on April 27th, Ant-Man and the Wasp on July 6th, Captain Marvel on March 8, 2019, the fourth Avengers movie on May 3, 2019, the sequel to Spider-Man: Homecoming on July 5, 2019, and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 in 2020.