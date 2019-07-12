Marvel Only Told Spider-Man: Far From Home Writers Three Important Avengers: Endgame Details

Marvel Studios only told Spider-Man: Far From Home screenwriters Erik Sommers and Chris McKenna three pivotal details from Avengers: Endgame, which they wouldn’t see until its Hollywood premiere in April.

“We were like, ‘Wait, who goes away? And how do they come back?’ We didn’t actually see Endgame until the premiere — maybe if we’d known more in advance, we would have made a joke about Valkyrie riding a Pegasus, because you definitely want to reference that,” McKenna told the New York Times of Endgame‘s all-hands-on-deck final battle scene, where Valkyrie (Tessa Thompson) mounts a Pegasus which Spider-Man (Tom Holland) hitches for a ride.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“You’re given everything on a need-to-know basis,” Sommers added of the top-secret Avengers finale that killed off both Iron Man (Robert Downey Jr.) and Black Widow (Scarlett Johansson) after a five-year time jump that followed Thanos’ (Josh Brolin) snap that blipped half of all life in the universe out of existence.

“The two major things we knew were the five-year gap and the ramifications it would have for the people who did and didn’t get blipped away,” McKenna said. “And, obviously, the Tony of it all.”

That third spoiler, the loss of Peter Parker’s mentor, was similarly entrusted to Far From Home editors Dan Lebental and Leigh Folsom Boyd, who didn’t screen Endgame until late in the process on Spider-Man.

“They did show us Endgame early, but way into the process on this film,” Lebental told The Hollywood Reporter. “At a certain point we had our conceptions of what Endgame was but then I saw it. ‘OK. We need to make a few adjustments.’”

Boyd believed everyone died, unaware only Iron Man and Black Widow were the two major sacrifices who were permanently dead by the close of Endgame.

“We did have to adjust it to feel light, and then it became really make it the father son connection between Tony Stark and Peter,” Lebental said.

Avengers: Endgame is available to own on Digital HD July 30 and on 4K Ultra HD and Blu-ray August 13. Spider-Man: Far From Home is now in theaters.