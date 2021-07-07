Marvel Studios President Says Long-Term Movie Deals Are Over

✖

It's an exciting new era for the Marvel Cinematic Universe with content ranging from the Disney+ shows to long-awaited feature films. Many of the franchise's original stars have said goodbye to the MCU with actors like Robert Downey Jr. (Tony Stark/Iron Man) and Chris Evans (Steve Rogers/Captain America) seemingly being done after Avengers: Endgame and Scarlett Johansson getting her swan song as Natasha Romonaff in the upcoming Black Widow. For a long time, Marvel Studios would contract their stars for multiple picture deals, including signing Samuel L. Jackson for nine features, but president Kevin Feige recently revealed that things are changing for the company.

"That got a lot of attention way back when, with I think Scarlett [Johansson], and [Chris] Hemsworth and Evans and Sam Jackson. It varies now," Feige told The Hollywood Reporter when asked if the studio is making deals for actors a specific number of film and streaming appearances. Feige mentioned that he "would throw theme park attractions" into the list of things Marvel Studios makes talent deals for (Tom Holland can be seen in the brand new Web Slingers ride at California Adventure.)

"It varies, project to project, cast to cast," Feige added. "Really, what we want are people that come in, are excited to be in the universe, are excited at the opportunity to do more things, as opposed to being locked into contractual obligations."

Recently, WandaVision star Paul Bettany revealed he's not contracted for any more Marvel projects, so Feige's recent statement has us more hopeful that we might be seeing White Vision again.

"I’m honest with you. I still don’t know [if there are more opportunities in the MCU]," Bettany revealed to The Playlist. "Oh no, no. I don’t have a contract. I don’t know that. I don’t know that at all. And all that I do know is, as far as this sort of traunch of press goes, it’s for an Emmy push, which is for a limited series. So it doesn’t look like that happening again. I mean, I guess it would be difficult to introduce White Vision and not deal with him in some way, but we have not discussed that."

Marvel's 2021 line-up includes Loki, which is currently releasing new episodes on Disney+ on Wednesdays. Black Widow is now scheduled to hit in theatres and Disney+ Premier Access on July 9th, What If... is coming to Disney+ in August, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings in theatres on September 3rd, Eternals in theatres on November 5th, Hawkeye and Ms. Marvel to Disney+ later in the year, and Marvel's Spider-Man: No Way Home in theatres on December 17th.