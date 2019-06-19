Marvel Studios Reportedly Returning to Hall H at San Diego Comic-Con

Earlier today, news surfaced that Avengers: Endgame signage had begun lining the streets near the San Diego Convention Center and now, it appears that Marvel Studios will, in fact, be returning to San Diego Comic-Con in a massive Hall H panel next month. The report comes courtesy of Deadline, who says the studio will be returning after a year off, though no further details were mentioned.

Despite having Disney’s D23 Expo in August, it would seem that San Diego Comic-Con would be the place Marvel will most likely announce their next slate of films. With production for Black Widow already underway, it’s likely Kevin Feige and company will be on hand to at least confirm both The Eternals and Shang-Chi, two movies that are anticipated to start filming yet this year.

When Marvel Studios appeared at SDCC two years ago, that’s when the initial teaser for Avengers: Infinity War dropped and the place Brie Larson was announced as Carol Danvers/Captain Marvel. That same year, Marvel Studios held two separate panels at D23, featuring the casts of both Thor: Ragnarok and Black Panther.

Though it’s complete speculation at this point, one would think D23 will be geared more towards Marvel Studios’ offerings on Disney+, to keep the event entirely in-house, especially since it takes places just a few months before the streaming service is set to launch. To date, Marvel Studios has only confirmed Loki, WandaVision, and The Falcon and The Winter Soldier as the mini-series offerings the studio will have on the platform. That’s not counting trade reports suggesting a Hawkeye show is in the works or numerous fan-blog scoops suggesting anything from a Lady Sif standalone to a Power Pack series are in development.

The same goes for the movie side of the equation. While nothing beyond Spider-Man: Far From Home has yet to be confirmed, the three aforementioned movies are well into development and the House of Ideas has to have plenty of other properties being worked on including Black Panther 2, Doctor Strange 2, and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3.

Regardless, it’s probably safe to say you can start your countdown clock to San Diego Comic-Con, which kicks off Thursday, July 18th.

Avengers: Endgame is in theaters now while Spider-Man: Far From Home is set for release on July 2nd. Captain Marvel is now available digitally and on home media release wherever movies are sold.