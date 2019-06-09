Marvel Studios Reveals First Look at Loki Disney+ Series

Fans are curious about the future of the Marvel Cinematic Universe as it pertains to Disney+ which will bring the main franchise of characters to the small screen for the very first time. While Marvel Television has maintained a presence on ABC, Netflix, and Hulu, these new streaming series will be overseen by Marvel Studios boss himself Kevin Feige. And now we have our first look at the Loki series with Tom Hiddleston set to reprise the role.

There are only a few details floating around about Loki at this point, but Feige himself appeared at a Disney investor meeting in April to reveal new details about the plans for the Marvel Studios series. They revealed the logo for Loki as well as a piece of concept art for the series, but it was restricted for the investors invited to attend the meeting. Until now.

Disney released official images from that event, including a look at Feige on stage as he reveals new artwork for the series. Take a look in the image below:

The logo is somewhat reminiscent of the typeface from the Journey Into Mystery series by Kieron Gillen that featured Kid Loki as the protagonist. This makes sense, considering the rumors surrounding the series being inspired by that cult-favorite comic book run.

But one of the most interesting reveals here is the image of Loki walking down a busy street with a film marquee behind him, with the movie Jaws on display. This pegs some of the events of the series occurring in 1975, the year Steven Spielbeg’s classic thriller movie premiered, and confirming that the show will indeed bounce around to a few different timelines as was previously rumored.

Feige previously teased the importance of the Disney+ series for the future of the Marvel Cinematic Universe during an interview with Variety.

“Disney+ is, yes,” said Feige. “Which is another exciting avenue and another exciting thing about being at this place at this time and goes back to the amount of characters we have and the amount of stories we could tell… When we announced ten movies and people asked “Well what about these other things?’ the previous stance would be ‘We only have a certain number of slots to make movies per year.’ That’s still true but we have another outlet that I think will be very unique and very special.”

There’s no word yet on when Loki will premiere on Disney+, but the streaming service is set to launch in November.