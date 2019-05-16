Marvel Studios Teases Return of Long Forgotten Characters

Avengers: Endgame hit theaters a couple of weeks ago, and since then, the film’s cast and crew have been sharing insights into the film and the Marvel Cinematic Universe as a whole. This week, Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige took to Reddit for an AMA, in which he shed some light on the future of the franchise. The producer also teased the return of some “forgotten” characters.

“Are there any plans to use previously forgotten characters such as Leader, Abomination or Justin Hammer in the MCU?,” u/EggBenedict2 asked.

“I’m not sure I’d call them forgotten characters but I love bringing back characters people think they’ve seen the last of. For example, General Ross and Harley,” Feige replied.

While the producer didn’t mention anyone specific for the future, it sounds like he could have some exciting returns in mind.

As you can see, he also mentioned William Hurt and Ty Simpkins’ appearances at the funeral scene in Avengers: Endgame. The return of Harley was such a surprise, many people were unsure who he was since Simpkins has grown up so much since Iron Man 3 was released in 2013.

Many fans replied to Feige’s response about the “forgotten” characters.

“Red Skull’s return was one of the most shocking things I can recall seeing in a movie and I loved it,” u/BGVX23Captain replied.

“I’m always game for more Sam Rockwell,” u/Daxtreme added.

“I trust him. If he could bring those two back, he can bring the others too,” u/gusefalito wrote.

During the AMA, Feige answered many more questions, and discussed everything from his early days with Marvel Studios to how far the Marvel Cinematic Universe is planned for the future.

You can check out the full AMA here.

While there’s plenty to look forward to in the MCU, fans still have plenty of time to catch the latest installment in theaters (probably for the third or fourth time).

Avengers: Endgame stars Robert Downey Jr. (Tony Stark/Iron Man), Chris Evans (Captain America), Josh Brolin (Thanos), Scarlett Johansson (Black Widow), Chris Hemsworth (Thor), Jeremy Renner (Hawkeye), Brie Larson (Captain Marvel), Danai Gurira (Okoye), Paul Rudd (Ant-Man), Karen Gillan (Nebula), Mark Ruffalo (Hulk), Don Cheadle (War Machine), Tessa Thompson (Valkyrie), and Bradley Cooper (Rocket Raccoon).

Avengers: Endgame is now playing in theaters everywhere. Other MCU films include Captain Marvel, which will be released on DVD and blu-ray on June 11th, and Spider-Man Far From Home, which lands in theaters on July 2nd.

