83 Marvel Stars Assembled for MCU 10th Anniversary Photo Shoot

Marvel Studios has just released a major feature and photo spread in Vanity Fair, to promote Avengers: Infinity War. In order to pull the photo shoot off, Marvel had to pull together no less than 83 actors that have starred in Marvel Cinematic Universe films, to celebrate the franchise’s ten-year anniversary.

As described in the Vanity Fair spread:

“On a sweltering October weekend, the largest-ever group of Marvel superheroes and friends gathered just outside of Atlanta for a top-secret assignment. Eighty-three of the famous faces who have brought Marvel’s comic-book characters to life over the past decade mixed and mingled…Their mission: to strike a heroic pose to commemorate 10 years of unprecedented moviemaking success.”

If you read the full article, writer Joanna Robinson details the milestone level of Hollywood talent that was gathered in the room, to the point that heavyweights like Michael Douglas was “collecting autographs.”

This was truly a one-of-a-kind collection of stars, given all the talent that Marvel Studios has either launched (Chris Pratt, Tom Hiddleston, Chris Hemsworth), refurbished (Robert Downey Jr., Chris Evans), or mined for dramatic authority (Jeff Bridges, Robert Redford, Samuel L. Jackson, Angela Basset, Mark Ruffalo) and/or star power (Scarlett Johansson, Vin Diesel, Benedict Cumberbatch). When you actually look back on all the films in the MCU, and all the famous icons and talent that have been a part of it, it’s easy to see why Marvel Studios has become such a juggernaut of the entertainment industry.

Avengers: Infinity War opens in theaters on May 4, 2018.

