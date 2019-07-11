Kumail Nanjiani Addresses Marvel’s The Eternals Rumors

Even though the secrets of Avengers: Endgame and Spider-Man: Far From Home have now all been revealed, Marvel Studios is staying tight-lipped regarding its upcoming projects. There have been a lot of reports about casting stars for movies like Black Widow and The Eternals, with official word regarding their existence from Marvel. Black Widow is actually filming as we speak, and Marvel has still kept quiet about everything Phase 4 related.

So since Marvel isn’t saying anything about these movies, reporters are starting to go straight to the source, asking actors about their involvement in these Marvel films. As expected, a lot of these performers are keeping quiet as well, hoping not to get in any trouble with the studio. That’s exactly what happened when Variety asked Kumail Nanjiani about his role in The Eternals.

Nanjiani was one of the first reported additions to The Eternals cast, after Angelina Jolie. This week, he’s doing plenty of press for his new movie Stuber, co-starring Dave Bautista (who is already a member of the Marvel Cinematic Universe).

“I cannot comment on that,” Nanjiani said. “It would be so great to be part of a superhero film. I would love it so much.”

Of course he would love to be a part of the MCU at this point, who wouldn’t? Nanjiani has clearly been trained to brush off the MCU questions while still having something fun and entertaining to say, a mark of a classic MCU star. Well, unless you’re Mark Ruffalo or Tom Holland. Neither one of those guys can keep a secret.

Nanjiani and Jolie reportedly have key roles in The Eternals, which is directed by Chloe Zhao and will likely take place ages before the modern MCU. Game of Thrones alum Richard Madden, Salma Hayek, and Dong-seok Ma are also apparently a part of the film’s cast.

Hopefully we won’t have to wait too much longer to hear some real details about these new movies. Marvel Studios is taking the stage in Hall H at San Diego Comic-Con this year, and will likely make some big announcements about the future.

Are you hoping to see Kumail Nanjiani officially added to the cast of The Eternals?