Marvel’s Jeph Loeb Says Ghost Rider and Helstrom Are “Adventures into Fear,” Teases One or Two Additional Hulu Shows

Marvel Television has branded it’s latest batch of Hulu shows and as one might expect, things appear they’re getting spooky. Marvel TV boss Jeph Loeb has said his team is referring the group of interconnected shows featuring Ghost Rider and Helstrom to the “Adventure into Fear,” playing off the classic comics run of the same name.

Not just that, but Loeb teases that at least one or two more shows will end up joining the duo currently announced on Hulu. Speaking with Deadline, Loeb made the revelation Marvel Television is far from done with rolling out new shows in the wake of cancellations of Daredevil, Agents of SHIELD, and others. Talking about Hulu’s success with Castle Rock, Loeb mentions the Netflix competitor was primarily interested in some of Marvel’s more “scary” properties.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“Something that really interested us and interested them, and we always knew that we were going to do something with Ghost Rider, we were just waiting for the right place to put it,” Loeb says. “Then we started having the same conversation, which was there is in the comic book world the Spirits of Vengeance, and they are this sort of unusual group of characters, which involve Ghost Rider, which involves Helstrom, which involve Helstrom’s sister, Anna. We suddenly saw that there were three or four shows that we could put together that we now refer to as Adventure into Fear.”

The producer then pointed out the shows aren’t “horror” series, because it’s too wide of a genre. Rather, Loeb says they’re terror-based properties that’ll leave fans thinking the protagonists are “monsters” at first. That’s when he dropped the bombshell where a few other series are already in the works.

“That’s not something we’ve ever done before. So we started with Ghost Rider, we went out and managed to get Gabe to come back and reproduce the role,” Loeb says of terror-based television. “Then we’re going to do Helstrom, and then there’s a couple more that we haven’t yet revealed to the world.”

When the two Hulu shows were first announced, we speculated characters like Blade and Moon Knight could follow suit in a “VengeanceVerse” of sorts, replacing The Defenders as Marvel Television’s next big team-up. Now that Marvel Studios is developing Blade starring Mahershala Ali, that rules out the Daywalker — and Moon Knight still remains a distant possibility.

What other shows do you think will join the Adventure into Fear on Hulu? Share your thoughts in the comments below or by tweeting me at @AdamBarnhardt!