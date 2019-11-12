Here’s How Peggy Carter’s Captain Carter Looks in Marvel’s What If…? on Disney+

Peggy Carter will become Captain Carter in the upcoming Disney+ series Marvel’s What If…? The Marvel Studios Expanding the Universe special now available on Disney+ offers a glimpse at what that story, and a few others, will look like in Marvel’s first animated series. In the tradition of the long-running Marvel Comics series of the same name, the show imagines how a story from the Marvel Cinematic Universe would change if one thing went a different way. This story imagines what the world would have looked like if Peggy Carter had been the one to receive the super-soldier serum instead of Steve Rogers.

The preview special reveals a few different versions of Captain Carter. In one, she’s wielding a British version of Captain America’s shield. In another, she’s in her traditional military dress. In another, she has a Union Jack mask over her face. Take a look at the images below.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Hayley Atwell returns to voice her live-action Marvel Cinematic Universe character. She’s spoken previously about this new opportunity to play Carter in a different role. “So What If…?, the premise is, what if a crucial point changed, what would the consequences be?” Atwell said. “And in my episode, it’s if Peggy Carter became Captain Carter. She takes the serum, and Steve Rogers remains Steve Rogers, and she gets to pick up the shield and go on the adventure. So it’s a very different light that we’re seeing her in.”

“It’s a beautiful aesthetic, what they’ve done, and they’ve matched a lot of my vocal performance to then creating the animation. So you see a lot of her emotional reactions in the animation. So it doesn’t feel like it’s too kind of unrealistic or too cartoony, it just feels like it’s a beautiful tone that they’ve found with her.”

What do you think of Captain Carter? Let us know in the comments.

Upcoming Marvel Studios projects include Black Widow on May 1, 2020, The Falcon and The Winter Soldier in fall 2020, The Eternals on November 6, 2020, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings on February 12, 2021, WandaVision in spring 2021, Loki in spring 2021, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness on May 7, 2021, Spider-Man 3 on July 16, 2021, What If? In summer 2021, Hawkeye in fall 2021, Thor: Love and Thunder on November 5, 2021, and Black Panther 2 on May 6, 2022. Ms. Marvel, Moon Knight, and She-Hulk are also in the works for Disney+.

If you haven’t signed up for Disney+ yet, you can do that here. You can also get a free year of Disney+ through Verizon for a limited time.

Note: This is not a sponsored post, but if you purchase one of the awesome products featured above, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.