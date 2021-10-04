Marvel’s What If? Reveals New Episode Poster Featuring Gamora

Marvel Studios and Disney+ have released a new poster for this week’s Marvel’s What If…? finale featuring Gamora. This Gamora appears to have taken over the mantle of her adoptive father, Thanos, wearing a version of his armor. Interestingly, the poster is introducing a new character into the mix since the penultimate episode of the season ended on a cliffhanger as it began to tie various threads from previous episodes together. That’s because an Ultron from a timeline where the Avengers lost gained awareness of the multiverse. Ultron then took the fight to the Watcher, forcing him to do more than watch.

As for what comes next, fans will have to wait until Wednesday to find out for sure, but it seems likely that the Watcher will have to assemble the Guardians of the Multiverse to stop Ultron’s conquest of all realities.

And there’s still the second season to consider. Character designer Paul Lasaine recently hinted at would be coming when the animated series returns for its second outing.

“Some of the new movies that are coming out, there are some characters [in Season 2] that are based on that. And then there’s some that are brand new, like… literally brand new,” Lasaine told The Direct. “There was one thing, and this is a Season 2 thing, and this will not be a spoiler, but we wanted to do this cool effect in this one place, and it was really a cool, interesting camera effect. And the producers came back and said ‘Well, actually, we’re gonna be doing that on this other movie which isn’t coming out yet for another year or two, so can you come up with a different effect?’ ‘Ok, yeah, sure, we can do that.’ It doesn’t happen that often, again because we are primarily basing…every one of these episodes, for the most part, is based on these existing movies, even if it’s a mash-up. You know, our Episode 2 was Guardians of the Galaxy and Black Panther, so we know what that pretty much entails, and we don’t go too far off field.”

What do you think of the Gamora character poster for What If…?‘s first season finale? What role do you believe Gamora will play? Let us know what you think about it in the comments. Marvel’s What If…? season finale will debut on Wednesday on Disney+.