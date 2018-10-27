Marvel Gives X-Men Villain Apocalypse a Reboot

Apocalypse seemed to hit his lowest low recently, but Marvel just gave the powerful X-Men villain a new life.

SPOILERS for X-Men Black: Apocalypse “Degeneration” Part 4 by Lonnie Nadler, Zac Thompson, and Geraldo Borges follow.

Apocalypse is a powerful mutant. His mutant gifts make him incredibly long-lived, but not quite immortal. However, the technology provided to him by Celestials extended his life even further and gave him the ability to trade his own body for a new host.

As the “Degeneration” began, Apocalypse was trying to do just that. En Sabah Nurwas running tests in his lab going through test subjects in his attempts to find a perfect host body. He thought he had found the right one, a subject marked “D,” but the test went awry. Somehow Apocalypse found himself transported to an alien landscape.

Apocalypse believed his new host body to have died. He was then attacked and barely survived as his mutant abilities failed him. Apocalypse quickly realized that he had been made human.

The degeneration did not stop there. Over the course of the following chapters, Apocalypse began to lose his intellect at the same time that his physical appearance devolved. Apocalypse eventually came to resemble a primate, with only his blue lips and a slightly more than animal intellect to distinguish him.

It turns out that subject D did not die. He leads a group of humanoids who have been enhanced by Celestial technology. They come into possession of “The Finch,” the device that Apocalypse was using to test his subject before he was taken through the tunnel.

Subject D is using the device to experiment on primates. He captures Apocalypse, but when Apocalypse lashes out, subject D decides to rush him into the machine. Apocalypse fights back and manages to turn the device on subject D, completing the transfer of consciousness that began in the story’s first chapter.

Now Apocalypse has his new body.

Where Apocalypse goes next remains to be seen as there is still one last chapter in the story left to be told.

What do you think of Apocalypse’s new body? Let us know in the comments!

