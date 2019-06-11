Did the Marvel’s Avengers Trailer Tease the West Coast Avengers?

After years of waiting, fans got their very first look at Square Enix’s Marvel’s Avengers game on Tuesday. Although the game’s E3 trailer only showed the tip of the iceberg in terms of what the team had to offer, it could have dropped an interesting tease as to what might eventually be in store.

The trailer opens with the five core Avengers – Iron Man, Captain America, Black Widow, Thor, and Hulk – appearing at the dedication for a new Avengers complex in San Francisco. The Avengers’ Quinjet ends up being sabotaged by a masked villain and ultimately blows up, killing Captain America and a slew of other people. The event becomes known as “A-Day”, and causes the remaining members of the team to disband, until an unknown threat causes them to “reassemble” five years later.

While there’s no telling what the narrative of Marvel’s Avengers will hold, we can’t help but wonder — could it have laid the framework for the West Coast Avengers to appear in the game? After all, the facility that A-Day centers around is in San Francisco, and the game’s creative team dubbed it the “West Coast” complex later on in the E3 presentation.

There also is the nature of who is among the founding members of the West Coast Avengers, and what role they appear to play (or could play) in the game. Hank Pym/Ant-Man, who made his surprise debut in one of the game clips shown at E3, served as the team’s initial “scientific advisor and compound manager”. And Clint Barton/Hawkeye helped initially create the group, which could help answer the question of why the heck he wasn’t in this trailer.

Outside of that, including the West Coast Avengers opens up quite a lot of possibilities in terms of characters that could be added into the game. Tigra, Mockingbird, Wonder Man, and the James Rhodes version of Iron Man were the group’s initial recruits. Hey, even the newer incarnation of the group – which includes Clint, Kate Bishop, Gwenpool, America Chavez, and more – don’t seem completely out of the question.

With Marvel’s Avengers confirming that more characters will be added to the game – and at no additional cost to players – the possibility of this “West Coast” stuff could be interesting. And even if it doesn’t play out with new character additions, it at least serves as a pretty nice Easter egg.

Marvel’s Avengers will be released on May 15, 2020.