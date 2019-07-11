Marvel’s Comic-Con Merch Includes an Amazing Tribute to America’s Ass

With San Diego Comic-Con set to kick off next week, fans are starting to get a sneak peek at some of the exclusive merchandise being offered to guests at the yearly event. And with Avengers: Endgame reigning as the biggest movie of the year, of course Marvel was going to show out with a plethora of items that fans will love to get their hands on.

The Marvel booth is offering a smattering of exclusive shirts at the convention, including a hilarious tribute to one of the funniest moments from the film. Of course, we’re talking about America’s Ass.

This Avengers: Endgame shirt celebrates Captain America’s hilarious line, as well as his former attitude toward the concept of cuss words. Check it out below:

It’s nice to see an official t-shirt from Marvel pay homage to one of the funniest scenes in a clever way. And if you’re unaware, it’s a reference to the line when Ant-Man disagreed with Iron Man over the old Cap costume making his butt look unflattering, and Scott Lang calls it “America’s ass.” Cap humorously agrees with him after fighting his past self, leaving the rotund posterior on prominent display.

Chris Evans has previously hinted at his displeasure over this line of dialogue, saying it was one of the last things he filmed while making Avengers: Endgame and, apparently, capping off his time as Captain America.

While speaking at ACE Comic Con in October last year, Evans explained that his last scene filmed was “something really stupid, it was something really dumb. Which I also probably can’t give away.”

Pressed for details, he added, “Well, you know, it was reshoots, so you’re doing these little picks and pops, and it’s just little things that they need. It might have been a line to Paul Rudd. He wasn’t there, but it was a stupid line. The line wasn’t memorable to me [laughs]. The day was more memorable than the line.”

Avengers: Endgame co-writer Stephen McFeely also explained to the New York Times that the line was a meta reference to Evans’ own feelings about that costume.

“Chris Evans has never been comfortable with that outfit from the first Avengers movie,” McFeely said.”And so in the rearview, it’s a little way to wink at how that was then, and this is now. And then it sort of just built from there. By the time we got to the fight scene where he defeated himself, his butt is on the ground and he was just sitting there for a callback.”

Avengers: Endgame is still playing in theaters. This shirt will be available at Marvel’s booth during San Diego Comic-Con.