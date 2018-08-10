Marvel’s ‘Iron Fist’ Reveals First Look at Davos’ Powers

Fans have known Danny would have the Steel Serpent to deal with this season on Iron Fist, but now we’ve finally got our real first look at Davos’ new powers.

A new teaser for Iron Fist season 2 was released by Netflix, and it shows Davos’ impressive new power to command his chi and become the Steel Serpent from the comics. The clip shows Davos fighting an unknown opponent, though it could actually be Danny. As he pummels the enemy, the text reads “I have become the thing you never had the strength to be” segueing into Davos’ fist lighting up just like Danny’s — only Davos’ fist is red instead of yellow.

Videos by ComicBook.com

You can check out the teaser below.

The character will be played by Sacha Dhawan in the upcoming season, and according to the footage played at San Diego Comic-Con, he also has the Steel Serpent insignia tattooed on his back. The big difference between Serpent and Iron Fist is that Davos is able to absorb his chi into his fist and specifically target an enemy’s pressure points, which can be much more devastating than just a brute force punch from Iron Fist.

We can’t wait to see what a fight between the two warriors looks like, and in the meantime, you can find the Iron Fist season 2 synopsis below.

“Iron Fist Season 2 features Danny Rand (Finn Jones) as he fights against the criminal element corrupting New York City with his kung-fu mastery and ability to summon the awesome power of the fiery Iron Fist.

Season 2 furthers the transformation of Danny, a character with a fish out of water coming of age story making his way in a harsh new world, battling to work out who he is. This season, Dann y has promised that with Matt Murdock gone, he will step up and protect his city. But a sinister plot twist threatens his very identity and he must conquers his villains to protect the town and people he holds close to his heart.

Marvel’s Iron Fist Season 2 stars Finn Jones (Danny Rand), Jessica Henwick (Colleen Wing), Sacha Dhawan (Davos), Tom Pelphrey (Ward Meachum), Jessica Stroup (Joy Meachum), Simone Missick (Misty Knight) and introduces Alice Eve (Mary Walker).”

Iron Fist hits Netflix on Sept. 7, 2018. Both the third season of Daredevil and the second season of Punisher have already wrapped production but no release date is known at this time. A third season of Jessica Jones is also now in production.