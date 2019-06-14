Marvel’s Jessica Jones Might Contain Spider-Gwen Easter Egg

Jessica Jones season 3 will be the final one, but it snuck in more than a few subtle nods to the greater Marvel Universe before it wrapped up the series. One eagle-eyed Marvel fan noticed that this evidently includes a reference to beloved Marvel hero Spider-Gwen, though the reference in question doesn’t mention her by name. Instead, it mentions a person that Spider-Gwen fans are all too familiar with, and his name is the Bodega Bandit.

Fans of the character know that Bodgea Bandit faced off against Spider-Gwen several times, and each time Spider-Gwen managed to get the better of him. As the name suggests, he targets mostly bodegas, small shops, and restaurants, and evidently, he’s been busy in the world of Jessica Jones too.

At one point a Google search during the show brings up some headlines, and Reddit user bencarelle noticed the third headline down the page says “Crimefighting hero stopped “Bodega Bandit” thanked by Police”. That is definitely a reference to the Bodega Bandit from the books, and while the article could be referencing Jones herself (who is referenced in the first result), but most will take it as a nod to Spider-Gwen.

This will be the final time that Jessica Jones airs on Netflix, and the future of these characters is in limbo for at least another two years. That’s when whatever agreement made between Netflix and Marvel runs out, allowing Marvel to develop ideas and scripts for them if they so choose unless they just want to completely reboot them. Only time will tell, but it’s going to be hard to top these interpretations if they do choose to start anew.

You can find the official description for Jessica Jones season 3 below.

“When Jessica (Krysten Ritter) crosses paths with a highly intelligent psychopath, she and Trish (Rachael Taylor) must repair their fractured relationship and team up to take him down. But a devastating loss reveals their conflicting ideas of heroism and sets them on a collision course that will forever change them both.”

Jessica Jones season 3 is streaming on Netflix now.