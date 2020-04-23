Marvel's Joe Quesada Teases Daredevil: Guardian Devil Sequel With Kevin Smith

✖

Could a sequel to the best-selling Daredevil: Guardian Devil storyline by filmmaker Kevin Smith and veteran artist and editor Joe Quesada be on the way? It certainly seems that way, with Quesada using a tease to that effect as a way to promote his two-part interview with Smith on his YouTube series Joe Q's Mornin' Warm Up. Smith was a big "get" when Quesada and Paperfilms's Jimmy Palmiotti (who has a new book announced via crowdfunding this week) launched their Marvel Knights imprint in 1998, and the huge sucess of that line combined with management tumult at Marvel at the time opened up an opportunity for Quesada to take over as the editorial head of Marvel, a job he has kept (with various different titles) for about 20 years now.

Quesada and Palmiotti were also the art team on Daredevil, in a story that shook the character's world and gave a big popularity bump to the character of Mysterio, who was revealed to be the story's surprise villain. During the video itself, which aired at 3 p.m. today, there was no official announcement but they flirted with one.

"I'll do it if I've got the right guy, that's for sure," Smith said in the video. "Part of me is just like...'never touch the character again.' A miracle happened and your name is attached to that miracle, so don't ruin that miracle by going, l'et me tell you another Daredevil story,' and they're like, 'that one's terrible and you've had more experience now.'"

You can check it out below.

Today, LIVE, at 3 PM ET is part 2 of my interview with @ThatKevinSmith on The Warm-Up! Now that we're done with the niceties, tomorrow is all about Marvel Knights and Daredevil, Guardian Devil to be exact, and perhaps a sequel? Hmmmm. See you there!https://t.co/lbOO2Vm0gk — JoeQuesada (@JoeQuesada) April 22, 2020

He added that he would do it with Quesada any time, becuase he thought the reason the story was so good was that he did it with Quesada and Palmiotti. Quesada said that at the time, he thought he was finished with the character after the Smith and Mack runs, and then believed it again after Daredevil: Father. Now, he says, there are ideas that he and Smith have tossed around, but "it's got to be the right moment, the right story, and we have to have the time."

Smith noted that after comic book shops reopen, and event books are needed to get new eyes on the stands, he could see that as an opportunity to do a one-shot or something.

A one-shot would be an interesting choice, since both Smith and Quesada have a reputation for taking quite a while to finish their comics projects, but Quesada refused to be pinned down on it, saying that he had something else already on his plate that is taking up a lot of his time.

What do you think? Would you like to see more Daredevil from Smith, Quesada, and Palmiotti? Sound off in the comments below.

