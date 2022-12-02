Marvel's Loki Season 2 Casts Game of Thrones Actor

The second season of Loki recently wrapped production, and it will see the return of Tom Hiddleston in the titular role as well as Owen Wilson, Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Sophia Di Martino, and Wunmi Mosaku. During D23 Expo in September, Everything Everywhere All At Once star Ke Huy Quan was announced as the newest cast member of the Marvel series, but he's not the only newcomer you can expect to see in the show. Today, Deadline reported that Game of Thrones alum Kate Dickie (who played Lysa Arryn) will also be a part of Loki's second season.

Currently, Dickie's role in Loki is unknown, but sources have told Deadline that she will be playing a villain. If that's the case, she will be in good company considering the first season's finale introduced Jonathan Majors as He Who Remains which will lead to his performance as Kang in the upcoming Ant-Man and the Wasp Quantaumania. Currently, it's unclear if the second season of Loki will include another appearance from Majors. However, considering how important the character was in that final episode, we find it hard to believe he won't at least be a major presence in the show.

"It's amazing, and I said to him there's nobody's shoulders I'd rather be putting the multiverse saga on than his. It's really impressive what Jonathan Majors is able to do and all the different incarnations, variants, if you will, of Kang that we will see him do. It's really pretty cool," Feige previously told ComicBook.com about Majors' role as Kang. He added, "What I love is that he's totally different from Thanos. That he is completely different. That it's not just how about there's a bigger purple guy with a helmet? That's not what Kang is. Kang is a very different type of villain and the fact that he is many, many different characters is what's most exciting and most differentiates him."

What's Next For Loki?

"Loki's changed so much over the years for me," Hiddleston previously explained to Variety's Actors on Actors. "I was cast when I was 29, and I'm 41… Initially, with the wigs and the costume, I was always trying to break out of the mask. Let something honest come through. By the time we got to the series, Loki's stripped of all the things that are familiar. Immediately, he's literally stripped and put in a jumpsuit, and his status is gone. Everyone knows who the character is now. Let's open him up and find new aspects of him and challenge the character to change and grow."

Do you have any guesses as to who Kate Dickie might be playing in the second season of Loki? Tell us your theories in the comments!

Loki's second season is expected to debut in 2023.