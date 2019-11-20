Marvel’s MCU Phase 5: 2022 and 2023 Release Date Movie Predictions

Marvel Studios has announced 5 more MCU movies coming in 2022 and 2023, and we have an idea what those movies will be. This all promises 4 MCU movies per year starting in 2021 PLUS all of the Disney+ shows, which will be delivered on an at-least-three-per-year basis. While the movie titles have not yet been revealed, insider info and Marvel’s track record help us predict what might be coming when the Phase 5 movie titles in those years are announced.

The current slate for 2020 and 2021 at the movies is known — so we’re not going to run through Black Widow, The Eternals, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the The Rings, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, Spider-Man 3, and Thor: Love and Thunder. We’re going to look at which titles will fill the February 18, 2022, May 6, 2022, July 29, 2022, October 7, 2022, February 17, 2023, May 5, 2023, July 28, 2023, and November 3, 2023.

February 18, 2022: Deadpool 3

February 18, 2022, that seems like a safe bet for Deadpool 3. The first Deadpool had a February launch and was tremendously successful for an R-rated comic book movie, especially at the time when such a film was more of a rarity.

This would be the first of the Marvel properties previously owned by Fox to make their way to the Marvel Cinematic Universe in standalone form. However, the February date is also the closest of the Phase 5 release dates, and Deadpool 3 requires the least heavy lifting of all of the newly inherited properties for Disney. Ryan Reynolds is already in place and it’s the perfect way to start incorporating the Marvel characters previously owned by Fox as the character’s fourth wall breaking ability might lend itself to the transition.

May 6, 2022: Black Panther II

On May 6, 2022, we have the only title on this list which is 100% official from Marvel Studios. The MCU wil get Black Panther 2, which brings Ryan Coogler back as director and Chadwick Boseman and the gang will all be returning for their respective roles, and the rumors point to Namor being the villain. Marvel’s chief creative officer Kevin Feige revealed the movie and its date at Disney’s D23 Expo in August. We’ve heard this should start shooting in January, which is exciting because that means set photos and casting news might be coming soon.

While no official title has been announced, many are hoping to hear Black Panther 2 be a Secret Empire story of sorts.

July 29, 2022: Ant-Man 3

July 29, 2022 seems to be a lay-up for a sequel to Ant-Man and The Wasp which Michael Douglas has said is set to begin production in January. The previous two Ant-Man movies both released in July of their respective years, so the third will most likely follow their lead.

So far, we know Paul Rudd, Evangeline Lilly, and Michael Douglas will be back for this one and it’s hard to imagine we won’t get some Young Avengers vibes if Emma Fuhrmann plays Cassie Lang again after being introduced to the part following the five year time jump in Avengers: Endgame.

October 7, 2022: Blade

On October 7, 2022, Marvel Studios is going to drop Mahershala Ali’s Blade. The film is perfect for an October release, being an original property which might offer up a few scary vibes in time for Halloween. The announcement of the Academy Award winner getting cast in the part came at San Diego Comic-Con in 2019 and taking more than three years to get to his movie would be pretty surprising.

Still, Ali could always debut in the Marvel Cinematic Universe in another film or Disney+ series ahead of the release of Blade, with the origin story being told in his debut film.

February 17, 2023: Fantastic Four

Moving into 2023, February 17 of that year could bring us the MCU’s Fantastic Four — although this title might be interchangeable with Deadpool 3. Then again, could Deadpool remain a Fox release date, many of which remain on the Disney schedule, vacating this spot by moving Fantastic Four up a year and also delivering a third Deadpool in a timely manner? Dr. Doom seems like a great opportunity for the MCU to replace Thanos in the major villain void left after Avengers: Endgame, so Latveria might become a factor ahead of this film all together.

If Marvel has shown one thing through the years, it is patience, they might not have any sense of urgency in getting the Fantastic Four to the big screen earlier than 2023 — even if the last movie with the same Marvel characters came out eight years before that.

May 5, 2023: Guardians Vol. 3

May 5, 2023 will be where Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 finally lands, giving James Gunn enough time to finish his The Suicide Squad movie and round up the gang of space idiots in the final installment of his trilogy. The director was primed and ready to go on the film with production set for Atlanta last year before a riff with Disney saw him temporarily fired, leading to his time with Warner Bros., before he was ultimately rehired to finish his trilogy.

The first Guardians dropped in August of 2014 but when it became a blockbuster hit, Vol. 2 got the May of 2017 release date. May is where Marvel tends to put its biggest titles of the year. Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 will undoubtedly get the May of 2023 release date. It will be interesting to see where the film picks up with the characters, seeing as the originally seemed to be slated to have Thor in their film given the ending of Avengers: Endgame but the delay has put Thor’s next adventure ahead of Guardians Vol. 3.

July 28, 2023: Captain Marvel 2

July 28, 2023 could be where we see Captain Marvel 2 land, unless the studio wants to rush into a Secret Invasion story, in which case it would probably get the May release date in 2023. As mentioned earlier, Marvel Studios has exhibited impressive patience with its stories and films through the years. It will be interesting to see when Captain Marvel 2 takes place, seeing as 2023 is when the MCU is currently set and all of the movies taking place at the same time could mean the real world catches up to the MCU’s timeline.

Could Captain Marvel 2 take place in the past, as far back as the 90s? Will it showcase Carol’s time rescuing other planets during the five years which followed Thanos snapping his fingers? Share your suggestions in the comment section.

November 3, 2023: Nova

Finally, on November 3, 2023, Marvel Studios could finally be bringing us a Nova. This one might be wishful thinking, but Marvel’s chief content officer Kevin Feige did tell ComicBook.com in 2017 that Nova has “immediate potential” to appear in the MCU. Nova’s origin story goes back to the destruction of Xandar, so why not round out Phase 5 by coming full circle with where Phase 3 ended?

Moreover, a Sam Alexander Nova story could begin to fill the void left by Spider-Man’s absence if Sony and Disney don’t strike a new deal, which would also make the movie different enough by comparison to Captain Marvel and her power set.

What About–?

I know what you’re thinking: Where are the X-Men movies? And: No Spider-Man 4 or Avengers 5? Marvel will probably show their patience with introducing the X-Men characters to make sure they get that right with enough time between the last time we saw them in the movies and, as of right now, Sony and Marvel’s deal for Spider-Man movies expires with Spider-Man 3 is 2021. Beyond that, Peter Parker is legally allowed one more MCU appearance and that’s probably going to be Avengers 5 or an other “crossover event” film in 2024; something lik, The New Avengers.

What do you think the upcoming slate of Marvel movies looks like? Share your predictions in the comment section or send them my way on Instagram and Twitter and stay tuned to ComicBook.com/Marvel for more!