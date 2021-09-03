Marvel's Shang-Chi Launches a Necklace and Ring Bracelet Prop Replica Set

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings is a major hit with critics, and fans will get their chance to weigh in when Marvel's martial arts superhero film hits theaters on September 3rd. Fans and collectors have already been treated to a collection of Marvel Legends figures and Funko Pops based on the film, and now the first high-end prop replicas have arrived.

The Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings replica set includes a glow in the dark ring bracelet and Shang-Chi's necklace with green pendant - both of which are based on the props in the film. The ring is made of brass with a glow enamel finish. The necklace is stainless steel with a leather cord. Both props are packaged in a single set with a certificate of authenticity.

The Shang-Chi prop replica set is exclusive to Entertainment Earth, and can be pre-ordered here for $89.99 with free shipping (note that you won't be charged until it ships). This is also a limited edition item, so reserve one while you can. If you're looking for something a bit cheaper, BoxLunch has versions of the bracelet and pendant for sale that are made with less expensive material. You can order them right here.

In Marvel Studios' Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, martial-arts master Shang-Chi confronts the past he thought he left behind when he's drawn into the web of the mysterious Ten Rings organization. The film finally reveals the truth behind the name of the Mandarin, the leader of the Ten Rings. Marvel first hinted at the Mandarin's existence in Iron Man 3. In ComicBook.com's official review Jamie Jirak says:

"Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings is one of the Marvel Cinematic Universe's best origin stories to date, filled with stunningly choreographed action, unexpected laughs, and a whole lot of heart. Even if you're unfamiliar with the Shang-Chi comics, this film is worth seeing on the big screen. And be sure to stick around for both the mid-credits and post-credits scenes, which are guaranteed to please any Marvel fan. With the addition of Simu Liu, Awkwafina, and Meng'er Zhang, the future of the MCU is looking bright."

Shang-Chi hits theaters on September 3rd.

