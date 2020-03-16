Marvel’s Spider-Man Director Post Message of Support for Fans During Coronavirus Pandemic

Like the rest of the world, the entertainment industry is now feeling the unprecedented disruption caused the new coronavirus pandemic, COVD-19. Movies and TV series have all had to halt major releases and current productions, in effort to help stop the virus’ spread. As the US enters a phase of social distancing and isolation, Spider-Man: Homecoming and Far From Home director Jon Watts has returned to Instagram after a long hiatus, with a humorous post in support of fans. Take a look at the first promo image for Marvel Studios’ Spider-Man: Work From Home threequel, courtesy of Dork Lord Collectibles!

View this post on Instagram Stay safe everyone!! ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ Amazing photo by @dorklordcollectibles A post shared by Jon Watts (@jnwtts) on Mar 15, 2020 at 5:18pm PDT

“Stay safe everyone! Amazing photo by @dorklordcollectibles” –Jon Watts

As you can see above, this Spider-Man: Homecoming figurine is a posed in almost perfect (if not too real) sentiment to how millions of Americans are currently approaching their Monday work shift. As we write this (from home) a significant portion of the entire American business world is scrambling to adapt to changing social circumstances, while trying to dodge a seriously infectious and harmful virus, too boot. We could all use one of those homemade Spider-Man costumes, right about now – so if you’re looking for a a way to kill time while in quarantine…

Right now, the story of Marvel’s Spider-Man threequel is unknown, but has been greatly hyped by the cast and crew. In fact, franchise star Tom Holland just recently called it downright “insane.”That’s not a surprising claim, given how Spider-Man: Far From Home ended with the villain Mysterio revealing Peter Parker’s identity as Spider-Man to the world.

That’s led to speculation that Marvel’s Spider-Man 3 could be a mini-Marvel Cinematic Universe event in its own right (with both good and bad elements of the MCU chasing down Spider-Man. Other speculation points to a possible Sinister Six storyline, or even the introduction of MCU’s Kraven the Hunter, who is supposed to get his own spinoff franchise. Whatever the case may turn out to be, right now the current plans for Marvel’s Spider-Man 3 is somewhat uncertain. The threequel was supposed to start shooting later this year, but with the new coronavirus turning into a global pandemic, that schedule may be just one more part of the entertainment inudstry that gets upended.

Upcoming Marvel Studios projects include Black Widow on May 1st, The Falcon and The Winter Soldier August 20th, The Eternals on November 6th, WandaVision on December 20th, Loki in Spring 2021, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness on May 7, 2021, Spider-Man 3 on July 16, 2021, What If…? in Summer 2021, Hawkeye in Fall 2021, Thor: Love and Thunder on November 5, 2021, and Black Panther 2 on May 6, 2022. Marvel Studios Disney+ series without release dates include Ms. Marvel, Moon Knight, and She-Hulk.