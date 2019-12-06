Marvel’s Spider-Man PS4 Iron Spider Armor Gets a Hot Toys Figure

If you’ve played Marvel’s Spider-Man on the PlayStation 4, you probably count the Iron Spider armor from the game as one of your favorite suits. It just looks badass. That having been said, it’s not surprising that Hot Toys used the suit as the inspiration for their latest high-end sixth scale figure.

The figure features a newly crafted masked head sculpt, an all-new metallic red and gold Spidey suit, three highly-detailed mechanical pincers, interchangeable hands, a variety of web accessories, and a dynamic figure stand for aerial poses. The figure should be available to pre-order here at Sideshow Collectibles as early as today, December 6th (note that the figures based on the Spider-Punk suit and the Advanced Suit from the game are shipping now). The official list of features on the Iron Spider figure can be found below.

Authentic and detailed likeness of Spider-Man wearing Iron Spider Armor in Marvel’s Spider-Man video game

A newly developed masked head sculpt

Approximately 30cm tall

Newly developed specialized body with over 30 points of articulations

Ten (10) pieces of interchangeable hands with cobweb pattern including:

One (1) pair of fists

One (1) pair of opened hands

One (1) pair of web shooting hands

One (1) pair of cobweb swinging hands

One (1) pair of gesture hands

Costume :

One (1) newly developed metallic red and gold colored Spider-Man suit embossed with silver trims, cobweb pattern and gold spider emblem on chest

Three (3) detachable gold-colored articulated Iron Spider Armor pincers

Accessories:

One (1) pair of web shooters

Six (6) strings of spider web in different shapes and lengths, attachable to the web-shooters

One (1) open spider web effect accessory

A specially designed Spider-Man dynamic figure stand with game logo, character nameplate

If you own a PS4 haven’t played Marvel’s Spider-Man, you need to remedy that immediately. The Game of the Year edition is only $24.44 right now.

Note: This is not a sponsored post, but if you purchase one of the awesome products featured above, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.