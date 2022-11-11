WandaVision Head Writer Jac Schaeffer Explains Why Monica Rambeau Has “Inherent Empathy”

✖

WandaVision may have come to an end, but there is still a lot to look forward to from some of the show's main characters, including Monica Rambeau (Teyonah Parris). The SWORD agent was last seen being taken to space by a Skrull to meet Nick Fury and we expect to see her next in Captain Marvel 2. Parris recently had a chat with Marvel.com alongside WandaVision's head writer, Jac Schaeffer, and executive producer, Mary Livanos. The three women spoke about Monica and explained why she has "inherent empathy."

"I loved the idea that we would meet [Monica] in the sitcom and that she would fulfill the best friend trope," Schaeffer shared. "Monica knew there were aliens from outer space when she was 10. No one else in the MCU has that, really, and so she has an inherent empathy that others don't. She was taught very early on experientially that there is a side to every story. She's a soldier, and she's an astronaut, and she follows orders, and is inclined to find a 360 degree [view] of any scenario, and that makes her the perfect ally. That was really what we wanted to draw out for her, that she would want to solve the situation that is the Westview anomaly, but she would also know that the way to do that is to talk to the woman who's doing it, not by attacking her."

"Monica is a character who's incredibly optimistic, and empathetic, and unusually wise beyond her years," Livanos added. "I think what we see Monica really do in WandaVision is rise to the occasion in whatever situation she is set in. She's an incredibly adaptable character and person who — I think I've probably said this before, but she's a leader among heroes, and she understands other people."

Comicbook.com recently had the chance to chat with Livanos, and the producer teased a big pay-off for Monica in Captain Marvel 2. "I think as evidenced in the show, there's a history between Monica and Carol that is yet to be fully explored. And as we've announced, Monica will be in Captain Marvel 2, so I think fans can expect to see some pay off there," Livanos shared.

All nine episodes of WandaVision are now streaming on Disney+ and Captain Marvel 2 is scheduled to be released on November 11th, 2022.

