Marvel’s ‘The Eternals’ Casts Ma Dong-seok in Mysterious Role

With Avengers: Endgame arriving in just over one week’s time, and Spider-Man: Far From Home well into post-production, Marvel Studios is hard at work putting together its next slate of films. Both the Black Widow solo film and The Eternals are currently filling out their casts, and the latter just added another name to its ever-growing roster.

According to a new report from The Wrap, The Eternals has added South Korean actor Dong-seok Ma in a currently unknown role. He will join Angelina Jolie and Kumail Nanjiani in the film, which focuses on one of the first groups of beings in the universe.

This will be the American film debut for Ma, though he will be recognized by plenty of Western theater-goers for his role in the 2016 South Korean zombie thriller Train to Busan. The movie was an instant favorite for genre audiences around the world, and it has found plenty of new fans thanks to a recent run on Netflix in the United States.

The Eternals is being directed by Chloe Zhao, who made waves last year with her critically acclaimed indie film, The Rider. The script is coming from writers Matthew and Ryan Firpo. The Eternals were created by Jack Kirby back in 1976 and were created by The Celestials.

While there haven’t been any Eternals in the MCU to this point, the franchise has dealt with Celestials on more than one occasion. Kurt Russel’s Ego, father of Peter Quill, was one of these beings. There’s also the planet of Knowhere, which is made out of the head of a dead Celestial.

