Marvel’s ‘The Eternals’ Mystery Character Reportedly Revealed

Until Avengers: Endgame finally premieres in theaters, Marvel Studios will continue to keep a tight lid on their future projects. But word still continues to trickle out about upcoming movies, including their next trip to the cosmos with The Eternals.

Casting calls for a character named Karen have previously leaked, and now it seems like we might have an idea who she is. According to MCU Cosmic, Karen could be a version of Margo Damian, who first appeared in Jack Kirby‘s original series from the ’70s.

Margo and her father Damian work as archaeologists and discover the existence of the Eternals on Earth, in part due to the aid of Ikaris who was masquerading as their friend Ike. It seems like Marvel Studios will be sticking closely to the storyline established by the King Kirby, but fans should expect them to take some liberty.

Of course, take these rumors with a grain of salt, as they came from the same source who assured the next Avengers movie would actually be called Avengers: Annihilation. They also called the fact that The Eternals was in the works, and this seems like a safe addition to the movie, so take it for what you will.

That said, it’s not a major stretch that Marvel would be sticking close to the most iconic version of the characters created by arguably the most influential mind in Marvel Comics’ history. Kirby’s influential work began with his work on Thor, and carried over into the highly inventive Fourth World saga when he joined DC Comics.

Kirby’s saga continued with The New Gods, but after that comic was cancelled the creator returned to Marvel Comics and started his thematic successor in The Eternals. Walt Simonson later picked up on his story threads, but the story was most recently picked up when Neil Gaiman and John Romita Jr. revived the team in the 2000s.

This leaves Marvel Studios a lot of leeway to take many liberties, much like they did with Guardians of the Galaxy for their feature film debut.

The film is written by the team of Matthew K. Firpo and Ryan Firpo, and will be directed by Chloé Zhao. The acclaimed filmmaker turned heads with her movie The Rider and will next hit theaters with Nomadland, which is currently in post-production.

The Eternals does not yet have a release date, but will likely hit in one of Marvel’s planned dates for 2020. Expect to hear more about the future of the Marvel Cinematic Universe after Avengers: Endgame premieres on April 26th, likely at San Diego Comic-Con.

