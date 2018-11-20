Marvel’s Thor Hammer Tool Set Deal is Back Just in Time for Black Friday

The Thor Hammer tool set absolutely screams Christmas gift for a Marvel fan that’s handy around the house. Just look at it! It was released a year ago, and when it wasn’t sold out you could get it for $99.99. However, ThinkGeek just dropped the price as a one day Christmas doorbuster deal. You can grab it right here for $74.99 with free shipping until the next wave of doorbusters launch tomorrow, November 20th, at 10 am EST (or while supplies last).

On the outside this tool set looks like Mjolnir, but open it up and you’ll find a standard hammer, a tape measure, a level, a screwdriver, a wrench, a ratcheting wrench, and a utility knife. This “Marvel” of Dwarven craftsmanship will undoubtedly become your most useful and prized possession. The full list of features includes:

• 6″ pliers

• 10 foot tape measure (metric and imperial) with stopper, belt clip, and lanyard

• 24 1/4″ sockets

• Metric: 4, 4.5, 5, 5.5, 6, 6.5, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11, 12, 13, 14

• Imperial: 5/32, 3/16, 7/32, 1/4, 9/32, 5/16, 11/32, 3/8, 7/16, 1/2

• 2″ extension bar for sockets

• 2-in-1 stubby ratchet screwdriver with 6 bits

• 30mm double-ended bits: PZ2 x H5, PZ3 x H6, PZ1 x H4, PH1 x SL4, PH2 x SL5, PH3 x SL6

• 3 1/4″ extension bar for bits

• 6″ wrench

• 40Cr quick-release ratchet wrench

• 13 oz. claw hammer

• Level

• 4″ folded knife (with 5 replacement blades)

• 4 drive brake caliper tool bits

• Cross slot bits: PH3, PH3

• Slot bits: SL5, SL6

• Dimensions: 15″ tall x 9″ wide x 6″ deep (closed)

• Weight: 5 1/2 lbs.

The Thor Hammer deal is part of a large Black Friday sale at ThinkGeek that you can shop right here. There’s a lot of awesome stuff in the sale, but you need to lock down the tool set first because it’s the one item that is pretty much guaranteed to sell out.

