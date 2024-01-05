Marvel's Vincent D'Onofrio Says Kingpin & Maya Have Intense Relationship

Echo is heading to Disney+ and Hulu next week, and the new Marvel Studios series is set to focus on Maya Lopez/Echo (Alaqua Cox), the villain first introduced in Hawkeye in 2021. During the events of Hawkeye, Maya sought revenge on her father's killer, who she believed to be Ronin, the alter ego Hawkeye (Jeremy Renner) took on during the events of Avengers: Endgame. However, it's revealed that Maya's "uncle," Wilson Fisk/Kingpin (Vincent D'Onofrio), was the one who ordered her father's death. In the show's finale, Maya shoots Kingpin, and we know from the trailers that the duo will be reunited in Echo. D'Onofrio recently spoke to ComicBook.com about the "intense" relationship between Kingpin and Maya.

"Yeah, it's a little rocky," D'Onofrio said with a smile when asked about Kingpin and Maya's relationship. "Yeah, things happen. Things are said," he added with a laugh. "It's a very intense relationship, this kind of father-daughter relationship, and her wanting to move on and her getting closer to her family, and then she gets more connected to her native ancestral history. Yeah, Fisk is not happy about it."

"I actually think it's the most interesting way to do this character, to present this character," D'Onofrio said when asked about Fisk and his initial bond with Maya. "Because he can be such a monster. But I think if we always depict him as having an intense emotional life as well, just like people do in real life, I think that always makes the character more interesting. The fact that he can turn on a dime if he needs to. And I think that makes him more dangerous and more scary."

You can watch our interview with D'Onofrio at the top of the page.

Marvel Producer Confirms Daredevil Is Canon:



Marvel Studio's Brad Winderbaum recently spoke with Screen Rant and confirmed Daredevil is part of the MCU's "Sacred Timeline."

"I can say that up until this point, we've been a little bit cagey about what's Sacred Timeline, what's not Sacred Timeline. That was born of, frankly, a period at the studio where we were like, 'We have to stick the landing with the vendors.' It was another part of the company developing the Netflix stuff. We were aware of what they were doing, they were aware of what we were doing, but there was a lot to balance anyway," Winderbaum shared.

"But now that some time has passed; now that we see actually how well integrated the stories are, I think that I personally, Brad Winderbaum, would be confident in saying [Daredevil] is part of the Sacred Timeline."

Echo is being released on Disney+ and Hulu on January 9th. The show will leave Hulu on April 9th.