Marvel’s What If: Hot Toys Reveals Detailed Look at Cloaked Zombie Hunter Spider-Man

Just over a week before Marvel's What If...? premieres on Disney+ plenty of detailed looks for the alternate versions of the characters that will appear in the series have been revealed. Perhaps the best of these so far is Hot Toys' showing off the 1/6th scale Zombie Hunter Spider-Man Figure from the series. What the photos show off is that it's clear Spider-Man is wearing Doctor Strange's cape in the new episode, something that will very much come in handy as he battles the undead in the animated series. Hot Toys' official description for the figure reads:

"Expertly crafted based on the appearance of Zombie Hunter Spider-Man in the soon-to-be-released animation series, the 1/6th scale figure features a newly crafted masked head sculpt with multiple interchangeable right eye pieces to create different combinations of expressions; a greatly poseable figure body; finely tailored Zombie Hunter Spider-Man suit following the classic blue and red color scheme with a Cloak of Levitation in burgundy; a number of interchangeable hands for signature poses; assorted web effect accessories, and a dynamic figure stand."

It was confirmed this week that actor Tom Holland, who plays the part of Spider-Man in the live-action movies in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, will not be voicing the character for the upcoming TV Show. Holland is one of a few MCU actors not involved in the show including Robert Downey Jr., Chris Evans, and Scarlett Johansson; however, many actors will be lending their voice including Benedict Cumberbatch, Chris Hemsworth, Don Cheadle, Jeremy Renner, Mark Ruffalo, Michael B. Jordan, Paul Rudd, and even the late Chadwick Boseman.

Spider-Man as a zombie hunter brings in the fan-favorite "Marvel Zombies" storyline to the MCU with a zombified Captain America front and center in the marketing for the episode.

“We looked at the big moments of the MCU and thought about ways to twist them—that’s where we started,” head writer AC Bradley says. “We came up with 30 loglines and pitched them to Kevin Feige. He picked 25 of them. That was big, because we knew we were on the right track. But then we had to narrow it down more, and eventually found our season.”

“That gave us a broader brush to paint with, so to speak,” director Bryan Andrews adds. “It's an immediate in to a massive audience, many of whom aren’t familiar with the comics, but just loved the movies.”

Marvel's What If...? premieres on Disney+ on August 11th.