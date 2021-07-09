Scarlett Johansson Isn't Voicing Black Widow in Marvel's What If...?

✖

The full cast list for Marvel's What If... was released today and features an array of exciting names. We already knew some big stars would be voicing their characters on the animated series, which will follow many fan-favorite heroes in alternate realities, for example, T'Challa (Chadwick Boseman) becoming Star-Lord and Peggy Carter (Hayley Atwell) becoming Captain Britain. We also knew some actors like Robert Downey Jr. (Iron Man) and Chris Evans (Captain America) will not be lending their voice to the project, and it turns out they're not the only big stars left off the cast list. Scarlett Johansson will not be reprising her role of Black Widow on the animated series.

The news that Johansson is one of the few MCU stars that won't be lending their voice to Marvel's What If... comes only days after it was announced that she was suing Disney over breach of contract in regards to the recent release of Black Widow. Johansson claims that Disney breached her contract for Black Widow by releasing the movie in both theaters and on Disney+ Premier Access, the premium addition to Disney+ that allows users to buy a film for $30 at the same time they are out in theaters. Johansson says that since her pay for Black Widow was heavily based on box office performance, the Disney+ release diminished her profits.

Johansson may be cutting ties with Disney (there's currently no word on whether or not this will affect the upcoming Tower of Terror movie), but considering Marvel's What If... has been in the works for a while, it's hard to imagine the lawsuit is the cause of her absence. Either way, there are still plenty of exciting names on the animated series' line-up. You can check out the full list below:

Andy Serkis, Angela Bassett, Benedict Cumberbatch, Benedict Wong, Benicio Del Toro, Bradley Whitford, Carrie Coon, Chadwick Boseman, Chris Hemsworth, Chris Sullivan, Clancy Brown, Clark Gregg, Cobie Smulders, Danai Gurira, David Dastmalchian, Djimon Hounsou, Dominic Cooper, Don Cheadle, Emily VanCamp, Evangeline Lilly, Frank Grillo, Georges St-Pierre, Hayley Atwell, Jaimie Alexander, Jeff Goldblum, Jeremy Renner, John Kani, Jon Favreau, Josh Brolin, Karen Gillan, Kat Dennings, Kurt Russell, Leslie Bibb, Mark Ruffalo, Michael B. Jordan, Michael Douglas, Michael Rooker, Natalie Portman, Neal McDonough, Ophelia Lovibond, Paul Bettany, Paul Rudd, Rachel House, Rachel McAdams, Samuel L. Jackson, Sean Gunn, Sebastian Stan, Seth Green, Stanley Tucci, Taika Waititi, Tilda Swinton, Toby Jones, Tom Hiddleston, and Tom Vaughan-Lawlor.

How do you feel about Scarlett Johansson not being in Marvel's What If...? Tell us in the comments!

Marvel's What If... premieres on August 11th. If you haven't signed up for Disney+ yet, you can try it out here.

Note: If you purchase one of the awesome, independently chosen products featured here, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.