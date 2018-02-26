Marvel Fan Imagines M’Baku as the ‘Black Panther’

With the premiere of Black Panther last week, moviegoers and fans alike were treated to a whole new corner of the Marvel Cinematic Universe with the introduction of Wakanda and its many characters.

One of those characters who stood out to fans watching Black Panther was M’Baku, leader of Wakanda’s Jabari tribe. After initially challenging T’Challa (Chadwick Boseman) for the throne, actor Winston Duke’s portrayal of the long-time Black Panther villain suddenly become a fan-favorite, thanks in part to his comedic role.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Now, Twitter user and artist @lintufriiki has re-imagined the tribal leader as the ruler of Wakanda. The fan art posted to Twitter teases what a King M’Baku could look like if he would have won the initial battle at Warrior Falls, giving him the access to the Black Panther armor.

The leader of Wakanda’s Jabari tribe, M’Baku and his fellow tribe members worship Hanuman, a monkey god with roots based in Hinduism. This is a stark contrast to the majority of Wakandans who worship Bast, the panther god.

Although M’Baku has been a long-time enemy of Black Panther since he debuted as Man-Ape in Avengers #62 (1969), he served a much different role in his live-action debut, ending up as an ally to T’Challa (Chadwick Boseman). The character is eventually granted a spot on T’Challa’s advisory council before the movie wraps up.