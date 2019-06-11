New MCU Casting Breakdown May Signal Arrival of Classic Spider-Man Villain

Reports of a new Marvel Cinematic Universe casting breakdown have surfaced online and if context clues are any indication, it looks like Norman Osborn could be joining the MCU sooner or later after all. First shared by the scoop-scouting fan blog GWW, Marvel Studios has been passing around a casting breakdown for a character going by the name “The Benefactor,” someone they feel should be a Caucasian between 40 and 60 years of age. According to the report, the actor will “shoot their scene” at some point throughout the end of this year in Atlanta, suggesting it can be none other than the Spider-Man archnemesis.

With this new breakdown report, it does raise a few questions. First, it has already been previously reported that Osborn would be appearing in a cameo role or post-credits scene in Spider-Man: Far From Home. If that’s the case, the character’s already cast, unless they had a stand-in off-screen or something of the like.

Interestingly enough, Ant-Man and the Wasp baddie Sonny Burch (Walton Goggins) was under the employ of a black-market arms dealer going by the name of The Benefactor. As with other casting breakdowns that have surfaced, the description is far too general to even begin trying to pinpoint the character, though it would seem these characters — the one being cast and Burch’s boss — are one and the same.

Homecoming and Far From Home director Jon Watts has previously mentioned he’s not afraid to tackle any Spider-Man story too small or too large, as he feels the web-slinger the most relatable character in the MCU — something that hints he could be back for a third movie to complete the trilogy.

“He’s such a relatable character,” Watts said to Total Film magazine. “I’ve never had a problem coming up with something new for Peter Parker to do, because I could watch Peter Parker do anything… It’s always at the back of my mind, but I try to stay focused on one movie at a time.”

Spider-Man: Far From Home swings into theaters July 2nd.