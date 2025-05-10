7 MCU Character Interactions That Need to Happen

The Marvel Cinematic Universe‘s vast myriad of characters includes many that have never interacted on screen before, and meaning there are a ton of intriguing possibilities for future duos. From teams like the Avengers, the Guardians of the Galaxy, and the Thunderbolts, to various other families, friendships, and romances, the MCU has formed all kinds of compelling character dynamics with personas alike and different. Fans have long wished for their favorite heroes to meet at some point in the MCU, so there are hardly any limits when it comes to duos the franchise can create. Before the MCU moves on from its current roster of characters, it needs to set up a number of long-awaited and highly compelling meetings between some of them.

The following seven MCU character pairings would make for the most fascinating interactions the franchise has not yet seen.

Spider-Man and Deadpool

Peter Parker/Spider-Man (Tom Holland) and Wade Wilson/Deadpool (Ryan Reynolds) are two of the most popular Marvel comic book characters to be adapted to the MCU. The web-slinging hero and the morally-gray mercenary share iconic red suits with masks, making a potential team-up an aesthetically pleasing sight. Spider-Man and Deadpool’s differing moral codes in combat could generate a heated debate about the ethics of decapitating an enemy versus peppering them with spider webs. If the two ever interacted, they would certainly revel in each other’s humor even though Deadpool’s wise-cracking nature is a lot less kid-friendly that Spider-Man’s silly quips.

The Scarlet Witch and Death

Following the debut of Rio Vidal/Death (Aubrey Plaza) in Agatha All Along, a future meeting with Wanda Maximoff/the Scarlet Witch (Elizabeth Olsen) has to happen. The pair of magic-wielders would have so much to talk about, from their history with Agatha Harkness (Kathryn Hahn) to their dealings with the dead. As Agatha’s ex-lover, Rio evidently knows all there is to know about the witch who infiltrated Wanda’s false reality in Westview and gave her the Darkhold. Furthermore, Rio certainly came face to face with Wanda’s deceased parents and brother while ferrying them to the afterlife. All of this could generate a series of riveting conversations between Wanda and Rio. These two immensely powerful MCU witches would even serve as a compelling team with their mesmerizing red and green magic.Beyond all of the character-centric reasons for Wanda and Rio to meet, there’s Olsen and Plaza’s amazing chemistry, which the actors exhibited on screen in the 2017 film Ingrid Goes West.

Captain America and Red Guardian

Alexei Shostakov/Red Guardian (David Harbour)’s obsession with the Captain America mantle would make a hypothetical meeting with Sam Wilson (Anthony Mackie) an amusing scene. Alexei and Sam have both served their countries as heroes at various points in history, but Red Guardians incessant longing for his glory days as the Soviet Union’s protector might bring about some jealousy toward Sam, the MCU’s recently-established Captain America and new leader of the Avengers. Alexei and Sam may eventually team-up as allies in Avengers: Doomsday, but a battle between them would still be exciting as a contest between the aging Russian super soldier and the non-superpowered, yet still formidable, new Captain America. Moreover, Red Guardian’s ridiculous, humor-drenched personality would hilarious Sam’s no-nonsense attitude.

Ms. Marvel and Doctor Strange

Kamala Khan/Ms. Marvel (Iman Vellani)’s unique light and enery-manipulation powers and Doctor Stephen Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch)’s spell-casting skills would make them an excellent pairing as friends and/or in combat. Strange proved his knack for mentoring young superheroes in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, when he protected America Chavez (Xochitl Gomez) and helped her control her multiverse-traveling ability. Strange’s expertise and newfound capacity for tempering his ego would go a long way toward supporting Ms. Marvel as she becomes a stronger and higher-profile superhero. Kamala’s joking, whimsical nature and Strange’s more sarcastic personality would also go great together.

Yelena Belova and Nebula

There exist few assassins in the MCU as fierce and elite as Yelena Belova (Florence Pugh) and Nebula (Karen Gillan). Although they originate from drastically different backgrounds, the two would form an intimidating duo. Yelena, a former Red Room mercenary chemically brainwashed to work for General Dreykov, holds a significant amount of trauma that could relate to the childhood abuse Nebula suffered at the hands of her adoptive father Thanos. Additionally, both Yelena and Nebula have endured the losses of their adopted sisters, Natasha Romanoff (Scarlett Johansson) and Gamora (Zoe Saldaña), respectively. Thus, the two could bond over their resilience in the face of hardship and tragedy while their shared agility and prowess in hand-to-hand combat would thrive while fighting alongside each other. Pugh’s Yelena and Gillan’s Nebula also remain two of the most outstanding character portrayals in the MCU, so they have to interact on screen at some point in the future.

She-Hulk and Thor

The MCU’s best models of physical strength and comedy would come together flawlessly if Jen Walters/She-Hulk (Tatiana Maslany) and Thor (Chris Hemsworth) met face-to-face. Their interactions have the potential to be extremely interesting given their similar tendency to crack jokes at every opportunity. She-Hulk’s familial connection to Thor’s fellow Avenger Bruce Banner/Hulk (Mark Ruffalo) could act as the ideal starting point for their potential allyship. One can only imagine the fun of She-Hulk and Thor bouncing funny quips off of each other as they demolish their enemies. The MCU needs to find a way to get them on screen together in an upcoming project.

Daredevil and Moon Knight

As masked vigilantes who primarily operate in the dark, Matt Murdock/Daredevil (Charlie Cox) and Moon Knight (Oscar Isaac) would make a fantastic duo. Daredevil’s lawyer duties and street-level fights in Hells Kitchen, New York City differ greatly from Moon Knight’s battles with gods and supernatural forces in Egypt, but the MCU could devise a plot to converge them. Moon Knight’s alters known as Marc Spector and Steven Grant can function as an interesting jumping off point for any relationship with a potential ally, and Daredevil’s frequent dealings with morally-gray vigilantes indicate that he needs to cross paths with Moon Knight.

