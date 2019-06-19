Fan Art Imagines Supernatural Star Jensen Ackles as Cyclops

Before long, the X-Men will be joining the Marvel Cinematic Universe. That means Marvel Studios will more than likely end up recasting most — if not all, for that matter — of the characters that have appeared on screen so far. One recent piece of fan art paints a portrait of Supernatural star Jensen Ackles of Scott Summers/Cyclops and after seeing that, we have to admit it’s a pretty convincing argument.

Surfacing on r/MarvelStudios earlier today, one X-Men superfan (u/SUPERFRAME) took Jim Lee’s classic Cyclops design and updated it for the times, ending up with a sleek, modern look.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Now when it comes to fan casting, there’s certainly a debate to be had. Sure, Ackles looks like Cyclops in the art, but many might think Marvel Studios would start off with an actor much younger and could grow with the MCU for a decade or so. Others would suggest that the 20th Century Fox route wouldn’t be too bad, so that’d you’d have a few generations of mutants righto ut of the gates, allowing for a world to be bigger. Regardless, Ackles is going to have some additional time coming up after Supernatural has been ordered for a fifteenth and final season.

When it comes to actually introducing mutants in the MCU, it will still be some time before they appear in the flesh. After all, Marvel Studios boss Kevin Feige has admitted the production house got pretty far into their plans before the Disney/Fox merger closed.

“It’ll be a while. It’s all just beginning and the five-year plan that we’ve been working on, we were working on before any of that was set,” Feige says about the X-Men joining the shared entertainment universe. “So really it’s much more, for us, less about specifics of when and where [the X-Men will appear] right now and more just the comfort factor and how nice it is that they’re home. That they’re all back. But it will be a very long time.”

Who would you like to see play Cyclops in the MCU? What about the other X-Men? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below!Avengers: Endgame and Dark Phoenix are in theaters now. Other upcoming Marvel-based films include Spider-Man: Far From Home on July 2nd and New Mutants on August 2nd.