Loki Season 2 Finale Makes Major Change to Marvel Studios Logo

Loki Season 2's finale opening sequence literally flips the Marvel Studios fanfare around. The last episode of Loki Season 2 decides to throw the popular intro sequence into reverse. We begin at the completed Marvel Studios logo and works its way backwards with the music constructed that way as well. This entire spectacle leads through the weaving timelines back through the blast doors into the TVA where Loki and OB try to explain the situation to Victor Timely moments before disaster. The trickster god timeslips into frame and it's time to save the TVA and the multiverse with it.

Time loops have been a major theme over the course of Loki Season 2. One could argue that the entire season took place inside a closed loop as well. Multiple elements of the second season have seen Tom Hiddleston's character revisit moments from his friend's existence. There's also the idea of the final entry being a time loop of its own. When Loki and the TVA members tried to reset the Temporal Loom at the end of Episode 4, things didn't go great. They went especially badly for Victor Timely as he was spaghettified upon contact with the outside world.

Loki Season 2's Finale Is The Most Emotional Moment

(Photo: Marvel Studios)

Composer Natalie Holt has been on quite the journey with Loki over these two seasons. She previously spoke to ComicBook.com about her work with the soundtrack. She teased that the finale would be massive. "I'd say, I can't wait for people to see Episode 6," Holt mused. Producer Kevin Wright had a similar comment when speaking to Marvel.com. That interview was after Episode 4's shocking conclusion that had MCU fans in shambles. Now, Loki is in the endgame with the fate of the Sacred Timeline in the balance.

"And, for me, it was the most, just satisfying thing to write," the composer told us. "Yeah, I just felt, I feel kind of like so emotionally tied up with the character. Because I've been working on th show for such a long time now. What it feels like. And, you know, what happens to Loki, I feel like I go on this journey with him every time I worked on a season. So, I just feel… Yeah, it was sort of sad to say goodbye and I didn't want to stop working on it. Yeah, it feels… I can't…. Yeah. All I can say is I can't wait for people to see it."

What's Next For Loki?

(Photo: Marvel Studios)

Marvel Studios fan-favorite Tom Hiddleston stars in Loki Season 2, returned as the titular God of Mischief for another round of time-traveling hijinx on Disney+ on October 6th. Loki is once again joined by Mobius (Owen Wilson) as the two attempt to keep the timelines intact. After the events of Season 1 saw his variant Sylvie (Sophia Di Martino) kill He Who Remains and unleash the wrath of Kang the Conqueror upon the Multiverse,

Loki must once again embark on an adventure to keep reality from collapsing. Loki was last seen in the post-credits scene of Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, where he and Mobius were keeping tabs on one of Kang's mysterious variants. Loki Season 2 will continue the story of the Multiverse Saga in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.