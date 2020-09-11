Marvel Universes We Want to See in Doctor Strange's Multiverse

Marvel Zombies, Spider-Man 2099, and the X-Men movies a part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe? Well, a fan can dream. My love and excitement toward the Marvel Cinematic Universe is no secret and as it sprawls into a Marvel Cinematic Multiverse, I can’t help myself but thinking about the possibilities the future is going to opes up. Like, which universes can we visit, if only for a moment, in shows and movies like WandaVision or Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness? There is no limit to who and what we can see in Marvel movies with the Multiverse of it all coming into play. Real quick for those who might be unfamiliar, the Multiverse of it all is about to get blown wide open -- which means doors to alternate universes which operate parallel to the main universe and earth we’ve been following in the MCU will be opened. We can take a peek at a world which is maybe a little similar, maybe totally different, maybe a little bit of both, and head back to ours without the overall main continuity of our main Earth being impacted.

Marvel Zombies (Photo: Marvel Comics) For example, it would be an absolute blast to head over to a live-action version of Earth-2149, aka Marvel Zombies. The Walking Dead creator Robert Kirkman actually worked on some Marvel Zombies books and they definitely have their gross moments but there's also some solid character work, like Spider-Man feeling guilty about eating someone. One might say that character development is just… delicious. We'll get a look at a Marvel Zombies world in the animated What If…? show on Disney+ but I want to really see zombie Cap comin' for Strange.

2099 (Photo: Sony Pictures) Next up, it would be awesome to see some 2099 stories and characters acknowledged or introduced. Of course, Spider-Man 2099, with Miguel O'Hara as the future's Spider-Man would be the dream to see here. With the multiverse coming into play and Endgame opening up loose ends from time travel, the 2099 story could be really nicely framed as one possible future only to be revealed as the future for the main MCU somewhere further down the line. Another universe could even visit Earth-2992 and show the Inhumans. Make a joke about that awful TV show being from a different universe, problem solved, and we can actually have a proper Black Bolt and the gang in the MCU -- leave the terrible red wigs at home.

Old Man Logan I would say let's visit Earth-807128, also known as the Old Man Logan universe, but we already saw a killer version of that in Logan. BUt if it meant we got the evil Fantastic Four of Hulks, I'm all for it and I think it would be an awesome nod -- because we don't need another whole story here after the move did it so well. There are plenty of comics universes to visit, but there are also cool ways to incorporate other movie franchises. This is how you really bring back some actors we love.