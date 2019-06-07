MCU Meme Imagines Hilarious Side Effects of Avengers: Endgame’s Snap

Avengers: Endgame has been out in theaters for over a month now, but the fun Internet content to come since the movie’s release has yet to slow down. Between fan art, theories, and hilarious memes, there’s great love the Marvel Cinematic Universe on social media. The latest treat is a meme shared to r/MarvelStudios, the Reddit page “dedicated to discussing Marvel Studios, the films and television shows, and anything else related to the MCU.” This image shows what really happened when Bruce snapped the gauntlet at the end of the film.

As you can see, the meme shows Bruce Banner/Hulk turning into Edward Norton, who played the character in The Incredible Hulk before Mark Ruffalo took over in The Avengers. The next image shows Terrence Howard, who played James Rhodes in Iron Man before Don Cheadle took on over the role in Iron Man 2.

“Whoa, it really worked,” original poster, u/spyder616, joked of the meme.

Many Marvel fans commented on the image, clearly loving the joke.

“Somewhere in Hell’s Kitchen, Ben Affleck has no idea what’s going on,” u/AeronPeryton joked.

“Captain America is suddenly on fire,” u/kenniky added.

“Chris Pratt would be a Lego minifigure,” u/NubOnReddit wrote.

“Try being Hugo Weaving in Vormir…,” u/Auntypasto replied.

“Toby shows up as Spidey in the fight scene,” u/Gebi- added.

It’s the joke that keeps on giving. Well done, Redditors!

Avengers: Endgame actually stars Robert Downey Jr. (Iron Man), Chris Evans (Captain America), Josh Brolin (Thanos), Scarlett Johansson (Black Widow), Chris Hemsworth (Thor), Jeremy Renner (Hawkeye), Brie Larson (Captain Marvel), Danai Gurira (Okoye), Paul Rudd (Ant-Man), Karen Gillan (Nebula), Mark Ruffalo NOT Edward Norton (Hulk), Don Cheadle NOT Terrence Howard (War Machine), Tessa Thompson (Valkyrie), and Bradley Cooper (Rocket Raccoon).

Currently, you can catch Howard starring in Empire, which just completed its fifth season. Norton just wrapped production on his second directing project, the upcoming crime drama Motherless Brooklyn, which is expected to be released in November

Avengers: Endgame is still playing in theaters everywhere.