The MCU’s 10 Biggest Lingering Unanswered Questions

Heading into Avengers: Endgame, we had a lot of questions about the Marvel Cinematic Universe‘s future. Now, we have even more – which we’re going to do our best to answer!

ComicBook.com has rounded up the 10 Biggest Questions remaining in the Marvel Cinematic Universe — and some of the best answers and theories. We’re going to leave out questions like “What happens to the Netflix characters?”, “Where are the X-Men?”, and “Why did Steve make Sharon kiss her uncle?” and focus more on thoughts provoked by events we’ve already seen within the MCU or Marvel Comics canon regarding the future.

Spoilers for Avengers: Endgame and all of the Marvel Cinematic Universe movies follow. Let’s get started!

Disney’s Next Purchase?

Number 1! Who bought Avengers Tower? This tower has seen a lot of facelifts — it started a Stark Tower, then became Avengers Tower, and in Spider-Man: Homecoming was sold to a buyer who wasn’t revealed. Now that five years have passed since Spider-Man: Homecoming thanks to Avengers: Endgame‘s time jump, it’s hard to imagine this will much matter — but the prevailing theories claim that Avengers Tower will soon be labeled as either the Baxter Building, home to the Fantastic Four heroes, or the Oscorp Building, home to the Spider-Man villain Norman Osborn, aka the Green Goblin.

Then again, the Daily Bugle is also a possibility, since J. Jonah Jameson has not been ruled out for Spider-Man: Far From Home.

Under the Sea?

Number 2! Is Namor under the Atlantic Ocean? Back in Iron Man 2, there was a blip on a map in the Atlantic Ocean which lead many to believe Namor and his Atlantean Kingdom were ready to surface. Meanwhile, another blip turned out to be Wakanda, so it could still pay off. Combining those two blips, we get a reference from Wakandan general Okoye in Avengers: Endgame about an Earthquake under the Atlantic Ocean — another possible reference.

Then again, it could be a reference to the Eternals, a bunch of all-but-immortal and timeless characters who are coming to the MCU soon and have communities under both the Pacific and Atlantic Oceans.

Low-Key Dipped

Number 3! Where did Loki go? The Loki fans have known since the first Thor movie is dead. Thanos killed him in Infinity War. But — the Loki fans saw in Endgame taking the Tesseract from 2012 and disappearing, well, he is out there somewhere. In a recent interview, the Russo Brothers confirmed that Loki created a new timeline when he disappeared from New York — and we can only assume this will be the new adventure Loki goes on in his upcoming TV series on the Disney+ streaming service.

Show Us Your Face!

Number 4! Who is playing Adam Warlock? The next big cosmic character coming to the MCU will be a powerful one, brought to life by Ayesha in this case, and he will make his debut in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. We would already have the answer to this question if James Gunn had not got fired and re-hired, delaying the production until next year, but for now we have to speculate. Thanks to our friend BossLogic, we can imagine what Zac Efron would look like in the part but — thankfully, that’s just speculation. For now, we’ll leave up to you in the comment section — who should play Adam Warlock?

Searching for Miles

Number 5! Where is Miles Morales? Aaron Davis was introduced in Spider-Man: Homecoming. Marvel Comics fans know him as the uncle to Miles Morales, which is why when he said “I got a nephew” we all got really excited. The question is, where is Miles, and how old is he now? If he survived the Snap, did he become Spider-Man in the time Peter Parker wasn’t around? Is he old enough now? Will he appear in the MCU soon? Or is he destined for animation only when it comes to movies? Side note: If you haven’t seen Into The Spider-Verse, re-evaluate your movie choices.

Laying an Egg

Number 6: What is James Gunn’s Easter egg? James Gunn – if you’re watching this, tell me! Gunn has long promised that there is an Easter egg in his first Guardians of the Galaxy movie which no fan has spotted. Back in the days where he would be active on Twitter, he would regularly shoot down theories, but now that he’s gone quiet on social media, we may never find out. Do you think you spotted it? Drop it in the comments or send it to me on social media and we’ll get answers next time Gunn is up for interviews.

Xandar’s Last Nova

Number 7: Is Richard Rider poised for a debut? Nova’s origin story was put in place with Avengers: Infinity War when it was revealed Thanos destroyed Xandar. In the comics, Richard Rider becomes the super hero known as Nova when he is the last remaining member of the Nova Corps and inherits the Xandarian Worldmind. Since Endgame didn’t undo any of that destruction, his origin story is 100% in play. When I asked Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige about Nova, here’s what he said: “If we have a big board with a bunch of characters that have more immediate potential, Nova is on that board because the connection to the Guardian universe because there are more than one example to pull from the comics that are interesting.”

We Remember Budapest Differently

Number 8: Budapest? What happened there? Every time Natasha Romanov and Clint Barton get some time together, they reference this Budapest event. — but none of us know what they’re talking about! With a Black Widow movie on the way, it’s possible we go back in time in the MCU to see what all the Budapest hype is about and learn more about the character, like possibly seeing her comic book father Ivan Petrovich, a character the Red Skull might have named when he told Natasha she is the daughter of Ivan.

Iron Harley?

Number 9: Is there going to be a new Iron Man? On the pages of Marvel Comics, Riri Williams became a fan-favorite character when she donned the title of Iron Heart. She even had a holographic A.I. system of Tony Stark to mentor her through the process. But in Avengers: Endgame, Harley Keener was brought back to the MCU for Tony Stark’s funeral after being sidelined since Iron Man 3, 6 years ago. Could he be the next Iron Man or is it time we just let the character rest? Oh, and while we’re at it, where’s the real Mandaran? Feige said in a Reddit AMA that there are plans for the “Real Mandarin” after Iron Man 3’s was all but retconned in the Aill Hail the King one-shot. Maybe he’s going to be in the Shang-Chi movie?

Oh, Captain, Where Were Thou?

Number 10: Where was Captain Marvel? When the Avengers question where Carol Danvers was hanging out while they were fighting Thanos, she tells them that there are a lot of other planets that didn’t have Earth’s mightiest heroes. But, she wasn’t on Xandar, Nivadellir, Asgard, or Titan, either. So, where was she? Are we headed towards Secret Wars through some story that will develop in Captain Marvel’s future films which might center around the past?