How ‘Ant-Man and the Wasp’ Could Reveal the MCU Soul Stone

The release of Avengers: Infinity War is gradually getting closer, leading to plenty of speculation about how exactly Thanos’ (Josh Brolin) quest for the Infinity Stones will play out. But there very well could be a chance that one of the stones might not be revealed until the Marvel Cinematic Universe film after Infinity War.

While most of the Infinity Stones have been discovered amongst the MCU, going as far back as the first Avengers film, the location of the Soul Stone has been a pretty big mystery. Fans were hoping that Black Panther would reveal the magical item, but quickly discovered that that wasn’t Marvel’s plan at all.

With that in mind, time appears to be running out for Marvel fans to see the Soul Stone prior to Infinity War. So we started thinking – what if the Soul Stone doesn’t actually show up in Infinity War? What if it is actually discovered in one of the films between Infinity War and Avengers 4 — this summer’s Ant-Man and the Wasp?

Yes, you read that right. At this point, it certainly doesn’t seem impossible that Ant-Man and the Wasp could reveal the location of the Soul Stone, especially considering what we know is going to happen within the film. The Ant-Man sequel will partially follow the return of Janet Van Dyne/Wasp (Michelle Pfeiffer), who has been stuck in the Quantum Realm after she sacrificed herself on a mission.

While there’s no telling how Janet escapes from the Quantum Realm, and if Hope Van Dyne/Wasp (Evangeline Lilly) and Scott Lang/Ant-Man (Paul Rudd) will help with that rescue, it’s clear that the film will visit that space of the MCU again. A pretty interesting twist would be for the Soul Stone to actually have been hiding in the Quantum Realm all this time, and for the film’s two titular heroes to accidentally stumble across it in some way.

After a solid year-and-a-half of seriously speculation about the Soul Stone’s location, would this reveal be unexpected? Definitely. But that almost feels like a justification for it happening. Not only would it subvert expectations, but it would hype fans up for Avengers 4, and explain Ant-Man and Wasp’s role in that currently-untitled sequel.

At the moment, there’s no telling how the MCU will end up revealing the location of the Soul Stone, with other theories arguing that it will appear in Captain Marvel or in some other location. Fans will just have to wait and see if the Soul Stone appears in the most unexpected place this summer.

Avengers: Infinity War lands in theaters on May 5th. Ant-Man and the Wasp hits theaters on July 6.