Fan Poster Teams The MCU’s Spider-Man With Daredevil And Punisher

DeviantArt artist Timetravel6000v2 created a poster teaming the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Spider-Man (Tom Holland) with Daredevil (Charlie Cox) and Punisher (Jon Bernthal).

The poster is a recreation of artist Steve McNiven’s cover for Avenging Spider-Man #6.

Speaking at ACE Comic Con last weekend, Bernthal told fans he could see his Frank Castle aligning with Holland’s Spider-Man, saying he “thinks the world” of the young actor.

“I have no aspirations or desire to do anything besides what I’m doing. I love this character, I believe in him, he’s in my bones, I feel honored to play him, and I want to keep playing him,” Bernthal said.

“So in all honesty, there’s no part of me that says, ‘Oh, I hope I’m in the movies.’ It’s whatever it’ll be,” Bernthal explained. “That being said, there’s one character and one actor that I just have the utmost respect for in the Marvel Universe and without a question it’s Tom.”

Bernthal and Holland co-starred in period drama Pilgrimage, which saw the two future Marvel stars participating in each others’ audition tapes for the actors’ roles as Frank Castle and Peter Parker.

Holland, who headlined Spider-Man: Homecoming last summer, next appears in Avengers: Infinity War, which unites almost all of the big-screen heroes from Marvel Studios‘ shared cinematic universe.

Characters from Marvel and Netflix’s TV-MA series — namely the stars of Daredevil, Jessica Jones, Luke Cage, Iron Fist and The Punisher — aren’t expected to appear in the universe-wide crossover, but an upcoming Infinity War LEGO set contains a nod to Cox’s costumed crimefighter.

Spider-Man frequently teamed with Daredevil and the Punisher in the Marvel comics, with Matt Murdock becoming one of Spider-Man’s most trusted allies.

Wilson Fisk, portrayed in the Marvel Cinematic Universe by actor Vincent D’onofrio, made enemies of Cox’s Daredevil and Bernthal’s Punisher; the crimelord is primarily an enemy of both Spider-Man and Daredevil in the comics, often causing the two heroes to partner against him.

Avengers: Infinity War is expected to put the focus on the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s big screen heroes, but some heroes operating out of the small screen corner of the MCU are open towards an eventual jump to the big screen.

“I think it would be a lot of fun and cool if they were to [crossover],” Cox said, “but right now we’re just concentrating on the show.”

Avengers: Infinity War opens May 4. Daredevil season 3 is expected to debut later this year and The Punisher recently announced its second season.