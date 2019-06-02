MCU Theory Suggests the Infinity Stones Will Create the Eternals

As it stands now, movie-goers will likely be treated to The Eternals at some point next year, a relatively unknown group from deep within the Marvel comics mythos. Because of that, the team of Marvel Studios will have a free reign to do whatever they please with the characters. One growing fan theory suggests that the origin of the characters will be retconned for live-action, introducing the Infinity Stones into their origin stories.

Before we get too far in and disappoint some life-long Eternals fans, it should be noted the Celestials are still very much a part of the theory. In fact, the theorist says the Celestials used the Infinity Stones to create the race of powered beings.

Using Eson the Searcher — a Celestial we saw in Guardians of the Galaxy (2014) — as proof, the theory says the Celestials arrived on Earth with the Infinity Stones and began using them to experiment on the humans that resided on the planet of the time. Through their experimentation, both the Eternals and their enemies in the Deviants were created. The theory doesn’t stop there, rather it suggests that the people seen in Eson’s scene in Guardians was actually full of those characters being experimented on.

Marvel Studios boss Kevin Feige had previously teased the property, saying it’s so intriguing because it can be a tale that spans all amounts of time.

“Well, one of the cool things about that property and what Jack Kirby did with it and what’s been done with it in recent years is it does tie into they’re called Eternals, they’ve been around for a long time. You know?” Feige said. “There’s this notion of all of these myths and legends that we know from ancient times, were they inspired by the Eternals? Kevin Feige: Were they Eternals? It’s a very … you know, it’s an ancient aliens kind of sci-fi trope that we think would be fun to explore someday.”

