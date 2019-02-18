Mezco Reveals Upcoming Marvel One:12 Figures Including Movie, Netflix, and Comic Heroes

With New York Toy Fair well underway at the Javits Center in the Big Apple, Mezco has unveiled a whole new slate a Marvel figures set for release in the next year or two. The pieces each appear to be part of the toymaker’s One:12 set, a line of highly-detailed 1/12th scale action figures.

The toys on display feature characters from all over the Marvel mythos, including a set of 6″ figures from Thor: Ragnarok and updated pieces displaying the likeness of Charlie Cox’s Daredevil and Jon Bernthal’s Frank Castle.

The line also includes a variety of comic-accurate characters such as the introductory Iron Man armor plus a vampire-hunting Blade figure. It’s awfully hard to miss the massive Ghost Rider piece, complete with a wheels-blazing motorcycle!

Spider-Man, Black Panther, Daredevil, and Punisher

The first four figures shared by Penagos include some of the MCU’s heavy hitters. Along with a Spider-Man — complete with his Spider-Man: Homecoming costume — Mezco will also be releasing a movie-accurate Black Panther figure alongside Netflix-accurate Daredevil and The Punisher pieces.

Mutant Mayhem

Fans will be ecstatic when they see the Jim Lee-era Cyclops figure Mezco is unveiling. Along with the new Cyclops figure, the toymaker is also releasing One:12 figures of Logan, Magneto, and the time-traveling Cable.

Blade and Iron Man

The latest Iron Man figure Mezco is releasing appears to be an early version of his armor, presumably as early as his Mark II iteration of the get-up. Blade, on the other hand, is firing a gun in one hand and has a sword in the other. Outside of the immediate pictures, it’s unclear whether or not the two figures will include any additional accessories.

Thor: Ragnarok, the Spirit of Vengeance, and King Blackagar

Still hoping to get in on the Thor: Ragnarok bandwagon, Mezco is releasing three figures based off the series — including gladiator versions of Thor and the Hulk, plus Hela with her full helmet. In the same tweet, pictures of a fiery Ghost Rider figure — complete with a wheels-blazing motorcycle — and Black Bolt/Lockjaw two-pack were also shared.

