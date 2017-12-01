Mighty Muggs Return With Star Wars and Marvel Lines That Will Literally Turn Heads

Remember Mighty Muggs? Developed by Hasbro, they were the collectible vinyl toy du jour in the early 2000s before Funko swooped in and dominated the market. They’ve been gone for years, but this past October at NYCC, Hasbro announced that Mighty Muggs would making a comeback starting with Star Wars and Marvel lines. Well, the figures are now available to order – and they’ve got a trick up their sleeve that should have Funko a bit worried.

Note: If you purchase one of the awesome products featured below, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.

Videos by ComicBook.com

First off, the 4-inch Mighty Muggs figures look great, but the thing that really separates them from Funko Pops are the expressions. Each figure has three different faces that you can switch between by pressing down on the top of their heads. You can even access the mechanism through the stackable display packaging that’s designed for collectors. They’re also priced the same as standard Funko Pops, so the battle is definitely on.

The first wave of Marvel Mighty Muggs figures includes Spider-Man, Captain America, Groot, Black Widow, and the Hulk. The first wave of Star Wars Mighty Muggs figures includes Darth Vader, Kylo Ren, Princess Leia, Luke Skywalker, Rey, and Chewbacca. There will be many more figures released in the near future, but you can order all of the current crop of Mighty Muggs figures right here with shipping slated for January/February.